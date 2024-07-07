Gotham FC Sweeps Angel City FC

Gotham FC started on the front foot and were combining early in Angel City’s half. In just the third minute, Gotham FC had an opportunity on goal. Midfielder Rose Lavelle broke through Angel City’s backline and had a one-on-one opportunity, but could not find the back of the net.

Then, in the 16th minute of the match, Gotham FC opened the scoring. The play started when Sheehan picked up a turnover from Angel City in the opposition’s half, and forwards Ella Stevens and Crystal Dunn combined at the top of the box. Dunn then set up Lavelle in the box. Lavelle took a single touch before riffling the ball into the back of the net. With the goal, Gotham FC extends its streak to five straight NWSL away matches with a score.

Gotham FC doubled its lead in the 40th minute. The club won the ball in the attacking third off of an Angel City throw in. Dunn played Stevens deep into the box, where she beat the goalkeeper to the ball and delivered a nifty pass to a wide-open Sheehan, who tapped it for her first goal this season, making the score 2-0.The goal marked Sheehan’s first regular-season goal in her career.

Second Half

In the second half, Gotham FC dominated offensively. The club notched eight total shots with seven on target. The club also held Angel City FC to just five shots, none being on frame. Angel City FC was rewarded with a penalty kick in the 67th minute, when forward Claire Emslie stepped up for the kick and converted to make the score 2-1.

Following seven minutes of extra time, Gotham FC secured the victory on the road against Angel City. In the win, Gotham FC led the way in completed passes (297-278), total shots (12-11), and shots on target (9-2).