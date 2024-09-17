Gotham FC Grab Third Place After Seattle Victory

The first half featured a defensive-minded attack from both sides. Gotham FC fired off seven shots, with four on frame, while holding Seattle to just 4 total shots with one on target.

In the 41st minute, Gotham FC capitalized on its offensive momentum. Delanie Sheehan settled a rebound in the box, took control, and fired a precise shot into the near side of the net. The ball found the back of the goal, putting Gotham FC ahead 1-0.

The second half was much like the first, with Gotham FC asserting dominance on the defensive end by holding Seattle to just three total shots in the last 45 minutes.

Gotham FC added to its lead in the 85th minute. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan played a pinpoint pass towards the center of the box to Esther, who struck it on her first touch. The ball slipped through Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey’s grasp and crossed the goal line, giving Gotham FC a 2-0 advantage. With the goal, Ryan tallied her team-leading fourth assist this season.

In the match Gotham FC paced Seattle in possession (57%-43%), total shots (12-7), and completed passes (576-433).

With the win, Gotham FC moves up to the third spot in the NWSL standings, moving a point above the Kansas City Current. The team also secured its 7th shutout of the season, ranking second in the NWSL behind only the Orlando Pride with 11.