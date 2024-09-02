Gotham FC Fall To Unbeaten Orlando Pride

In the 6th minute of the match, Orlando took the lead when a punchout attempt by Gotham FC keeper Ann-Katrin Berger ricocheted into the path of Pride forward Adriana, who struck it first-time into the back of the net.

The Pride doubled its lead in the 19th minute when Adriana fired the ball across the box and into the near-side netting, scoring her second goal and extending the Pride’s lead to 2-0.

Gotham FC came close to reducing the deficit just before halftime. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan went one-on-one with her defender and got a clean shot off, but the ball sailed just over the crossbar, keeping the score at 2-0.

In the 83rd minute, Orlando nearly secured its third goal. On a direct free-kick shot taken by Adriana, the ball dipped just below the crossbar on target, but Ann-Katrin Berger, newly crowned as Germany’s Female Footballer of the Year, made a leaping save to deny the attempt.

After a defense-powered second half that saw no goals from either side, the Orlando Pride secured the victory, defeating Gotham FC 2-0.



Despite the loss, Gotham FC generated a lot of offensive chances. The club paced Orlando in shots (16-13), final third entries (65-37), and passes in the final third (146-66).