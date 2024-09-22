Gotham FC Clinch Play-Off Spot

NJ/NY Gotham FC gets its third straight NWSL regular season win, defeating the Utah Royals 1-0. With the victory, Gotham FC also secured a spot in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs.
Gotham FC 1 Utah Royals 0
It took just three minutes for Gotham FC to get on the board first. Forward Lynn Williams delivered a precise pass across the box to midfielder Yazmeen Ryan, who took one touch before firing it into the net for the opening goal. Ryan scored the fastest goal for the club this season.
Gotham FC almost doubled its lead in the 32nd minute. Williams set herself up at the top of the box and shot a curling ball that nearly snuck in the goal, but Royals keeper Mandy Haught made the leaping tip to keep the score 1-0.
In the first half, Gotham FC showed offensive dominance. The club paced Utah in shots (10-6), shots on goal (7-2), possession (60%-40%), and total passes (283-190).
On the defensive end, Gotham FC also shined. Utah had a chance to level the score in the 71st minute, but a strong play from defender Tierna Davidson blocked the path of a clear shot to keep the lead in Gotham FC’s favor.
Neither team secured a goal in the second half, leaving the score with a 1-0 Gotham FC victory. The team also secured its 8th clean sheet of the season, which ranks second behind only the Orlando Pride.
Line Up
Gotham FC
Ann-Katrin Berger, Jenna Nighswonger (Mandy Freeman 87’), Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Jess Carter, Delanie Sheehan (McCall Zerboni 87’), Lynn Williams (Crystal Dunn 63’), Ella Stevens (Cece Kizer 63’), Rose Lavelle, Yazmeen Ryan, Esther (Bruninha 89’)
Utah Royals
Mandy Haught, Zoe Burns (Madison Pogarch 75’), Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava, Olivia Griffitts, Dana Foederer (Agnes Nyberg 89’), Claudia Zornoza (Mikayla Cluff 65’), Cameron Tucker (Michele Vasconcelos 65’), Paige Monaghan, Cloé Lacasse, Hannah Betfort
Next Game
Gotham FC will travel to Kansas City Saturday, Sept 28 to face the Current at 1:00 p.m. EST. Fans can catch the game on CBS and Paramount+.