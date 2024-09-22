Gotham FC Clinch Play-Off Spot

It took just three minutes for Gotham FC to get on the board first. Forward Lynn Williams delivered a precise pass across the box to midfielder Yazmeen Ryan, who took one touch before firing it into the net for the opening goal. Ryan scored the fastest goal for the club this season.

Gotham FC almost doubled its lead in the 32nd minute. Williams set herself up at the top of the box and shot a curling ball that nearly snuck in the goal, but Royals keeper Mandy Haught made the leaping tip to keep the score 1-0.

In the first half, Gotham FC showed offensive dominance. The club paced Utah in shots (10-6), shots on goal (7-2), possession (60%-40%), and total passes (283-190).

On the defensive end, Gotham FC also shined. Utah had a chance to level the score in the 71st minute, but a strong play from defender Tierna Davidson blocked the path of a clear shot to keep the lead in Gotham FC’s favor.

Neither team secured a goal in the second half, leaving the score with a 1-0 Gotham FC victory. The team also secured its 8th clean sheet of the season, which ranks second behind only the Orlando Pride.