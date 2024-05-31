The Annual Full Scottish Awards for 2023-24

There was the temptation to cite the mutual adoration between Joe Hart and the Celtic support (an Englishman and a Scottish club with Irish roots, no less), or even the turnaround the goalkeeper’s manager, Rodgers, performed for the Hoops in the latter stages of the season.

However, we’re going to go with the Perth side avoiding relegation, an outcome that seemed highly unlikely as recently as February or even March. According to Saints player Liam Gordon, the club started the preseason with 12 fit players in training, and half of them were from its U18 side. They languished at the bottom of the table for most of the campaign, changing managers in November.

As Gordon told the press, “I would say staying up this season has been the best achievement as a St Johnstone player. The success we’ve had in the past, being in the top six and winning cups—you don’t learn anything from that. When success comes it’s easy, but when there’s so much thrown at you all the time you have to dig deep.”

Now, it’s incumbent upon the Saints to build on successful survival next season. Ah, next season—already we can’t wait.