Friedkin Group Complete Everton Takeover: So Now What for the Toffees?

The Trapdoor

The Toffees have finished no higher than 15th in the Premier League table in each of the last three seasons; facing a brush with relegation, to some extent, in all of them.

Criticism continues to be aimed at Moshiri’s perceived lack of investment, despite spending $170 million over the last three seasons. Sean Dyche’s conservative tactics have also come under scrutiny. With a goal difference of -9 after just five rounds of Premier League games in 2024/25, it’s pretty evident that Everton are struggling at both ends of the pitch.