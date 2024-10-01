Friedkin Group Complete Everton Takeover: So Now What for the Toffees?

After years of failed buyouts and wild speculation, Everton FC finally has a new ownership group. The Friedkin Group, a Houston-based consortium, has acquired Farhad Moshiri’s 94% controlling stake in the club.
Already the majority owners of AS Roma in Italy’s Serie A, the Friedkin Group brings considerable soccer experience. And they may need every bit of it, as Everton once again finds itself in a relegation battle.
The Trapdoor
The Toffees have finished no higher than 15th in the Premier League table in each of the last three seasons; facing a brush with relegation, to some extent, in all of them.
Criticism continues to be aimed at Moshiri’s perceived lack of investment, despite spending $170 million over the last three seasons. Sean Dyche’s conservative tactics have also come under scrutiny. With a goal difference of -9 after just five rounds of Premier League games in 2024/25, it’s pretty evident that Everton are struggling at both ends of the pitch.
87 – Everton were leading by 2+ goals until the 87th minute – the latest a team has ever been 2+ goals ahead in a game they’ve gone on to lose in Premier League history. Collapse. #EVEBOU pic.twitter.com/YDL1NcISCA— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2024
Even when they start well, Everton struggles to close out games. Leading Bournemouth 2-0, ahead against Aston Villa, and scoring first against Leicester City – all these promising starts amounted to just a single point. A lack of belief seems to haunt the Everton players, and it’s hard to see how a new ownership group can quickly fix this confidence crisis.
New Ownership, New Hope?
The good news for Everton fans is that the Friedkin Group has not been shy about investing in their soccer ventures. During their tenure at AS Roma, they spent $90 million in the summer transfer window, including $41.48 million on Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk. In the 2021/22 season, they sanctioned a $130 million spending spree, highlighted by the $47 million signing of England striker Tammy Abraham.
Whether they will bring the same financial firepower to Everton in the January transfer window remains to be seen. However, if the Toffees find themselves deep in relegation trouble, the Friedkin Group may have no choice but to invest quickly to steady the ship.
Joint Statement from Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group.— Everton (@Everton) September 23, 2024
December poses a daunting challenge for Sean Dyche’s men, with consecutive fixtures against Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City. It’s unlikely to be a season of goodwill at Goodison Park, and the new owners may need to demonstrate their business acumen sooner rather than later.
