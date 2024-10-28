Emma Sears Scores On Debut For USWNT

Hayes made three changes at halftime, bringing on Horan, left wing Alyssa Thompson and right back Emily Fox. The pressure continued, but the U.S. remained unable to unlock the Iceland defense. There were two more subs in the 56th minute, as Williams and Sears joined the fray. Sears, the 23-year-old Racing Louisville forward, became the fourth player to make her USWNT debut this week and the seventh to earn her first cap under Hayes.

Horan forced a diving save from Rúnarsdóttir on a swerving, 63rd-minute free kick. That was the first shot of the half by either team. Shortly thereafter, Hayes inserted the USA’s leading scorer this year, Sophia Smith. All six American subs were on the field, and they would soon combine to produce the equalizer, and then the win.

Horan found Smith in the 72nd minute with a long pass out of the back and the ball then fell to Thompson, who was streaking down the left flank. She dribbled into the penalty area and then returned it to Smith, whose first touch sent the ball right to Sears. The debutant adroitly knocked it down to Williams, who turned at the six-yard line and smashed her shot home. It was Williams’ third goal this year for the USWNT.

Having finally broken through, the Americans smelled blood. Less than four minutes elapsed before Horan put the USA ahead from close range with her 36th career goal and fifth of 2024. Swanson hit a perfect free kick from the right channel that dropped behind the Iceland defense. Williams met the ball at the left post and sent it across the face of goal and Horan was there for the tap in.

For symmetry and celebration’s sake, Sears ensured it would be an evening to remember with a beauty of a debut goal three minutes into stoppage time. Smith collected a rebound and saw her shot blocked but the ball bounced right to Sears, who guided a perfect, first-time effort across the face of goal and inside the left post. Sears is the 23rd player to score in her first USWNT game and just the fourth — and first since Christen Press in 2013 — to notch both a goal and an assist.

The USA’s dominance late made the difference. Following Horan’s free kick in the 63rd, which was the initial shot of the half, the Americans took 11 more through the next 27 minutes-plus and finished with a 17-4 advantage on the night. The USA is now 16W-1L-3D in 2024 and 15W-0L-2D all-time against Iceland.