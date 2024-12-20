‘Mad’ Celtic Rangers Final Overshadows Landmark in Women’s Football

For as “mad”—to again use Celtic defender Liam Scales’ description—the cup final was, the Ghirls’ performance in Europe’s highest-level competition was, to be blunt, barely a blip on the footballing radar.

At least if one only looks at results—and sport is, ultimately, a results business. However, Elena Sadiku’s side achieved something that transcends scorelines and league tables: Women and young girls who see the world through green-tinted glasses can now dream of playing football on Europe’s biggest stages for the club they support. And that is not insignificant.

Just ask current team stalwarts Caitlin Hayes and Chloe Craig. And, for that matter, team captain Kelly Clark, who teared up when asked by Celtic TV what her memories of the campaign will be, and spoke of her pride in her teammates.

That said, no “participation medals” here: Clark also emphasized her desire to lead the club back to the tournament, and to “grow.”

Her manager agreed.

“I think our lesson learned for when we come back, we now need to now compare to the Champions League if we really want to compete at this level,” Sadiku told the club’s channel. “We have the knowledge now of what it takes to compete in the Champions League at the back of our minds. We want to keep getting even better so the next time we play in the Champions League we will compete better.”

It’s hard to predict the future in football—just ask viewers of the “epic” (to quote the BBC) League Cup final.

But you have to think that with characters like Clark on board, returning to European heights, and reaching new ones, is more than a dream, at this point. It’s a promise.