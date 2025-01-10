Celtic Manager Rodgers Creates Controversy… On Purpose?

In fact, your humble reporter saw one social media post—“liked” by hundreds—calling for about one-third of the first team to be sold during the January transfer window.

A first team that lost only two matches—and only one domestically—in calendar year 2024, by the way.

And one that has lost only twice this season across all competitions, with one of those defeats coming at the hands of the Champions’ League finalists (Borussia Dortmund) from last term. Not much margin for error there.

“The consistency of the team has been incredible,” Rodgers told the press Sunday, before telling supporters to “be supportive. And then you get even more out of the team.”

Of Taylor he added, “It’s not very respectful to sing for another player, no matter what Kieran’s history is. I don’t like that.”

The current left back’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the Hoops’ manager has indicated he hopes to keep him around, even as reports of Tierney’s imminent return from Arsenal persist.

In truth, Taylor is nowhere near the player Tierney is when the latter is at the peak of his powers, as he was for years with Celtic. However, Taylor is usually fit and available, and he always gives his all, which is, generally, pretty damn good.

Tierney, as talented as he is, has long struggled with injuries, even before fitness issues essentially derailed his career at Arsenal.

Regardless of whether Tierney returns and/or Taylor stays, current and future players will appreciate the manager sticking up for his squad. And, in generating this “controversy,” Rodgers immediately turned attention away from last week’s derby defeat.

And through all this “controversy,” Celtic continued their winning ways Wednesday, dominating Dundee United in a 2-0 victory. During the proceedings, the Green Brigade trolled Rodgers, singing the signature songs of several former Celtic stars.

Kudos to them for having a sense of humo[u]r. And to Rodgers taking it in the intended spirit, too.

“It was just the kit man, he was the only one that missed out, I think,” the manager joked with the media after the game. “It’s all part of the dance here, isn’t it? Listen, my job is to put the best team on the pitch and win and win consistently and everyone can smile.”

Until the next loss (or draw) anyway.