Celtic Bruised, But Not Broken By Defeat To Rangers

Every footballer wants to win a derby match. Every supporter wants their club to win every time, too. Which makes Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers’ record in derbies—16-3-2 as of Thursday—all the more remarkable.

As for Rangers, even after Thursday’s victory, the Ibrox side trailed Rodgers’ men by 11 points—and by 24 in goal differential. True, the Hogmanay clash in Govan marked only the halfway point in the 2024-25 season, meaning there are still two derby matches left—plus 17 other fixtures—for Rangers to make up the deficit. But the match Thursday also highlights the unique challenge facing Scotland’s only real legitimate contenders for the Premiership title, with all due respect to Aberdeen.

For as important as the derby matches are to supporters—and hopefully everyone associated with a club—it’s often how Celtic and Rangers perform against the other 10 Premiership clubs that determines where the league trophy heads in May.

Consider that since their alleged “moral victory” in the League Cup final, which Celtic won on penalties, Rangers headed into the derby having one only one of three Premiership matches. ’Gers lost at St. Mirren and drew at Motherwell, clubs currently sitting fifth and sixth in the table, respectively, but double figures in points behind them.

At the halfway point, they have already lost four and drawn three.

Within Glasgow’s big two, there’s an oft-heard cliché that “you need to win every week.” In this case, the cliché is true. What will be interesting is what happens next.

Very often, derby matches turn the tide in a season, reversing the fortunes of either or both clubs involved. Will Celtic, which has been on the ascendancy all season, falter now and find themselves in a crisis of confidence? Will Rangers, buoyed by Thursday’s comprehensive victory, find momentum in the league?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: The most recent derby match won’t in and of itself determine the champion. Unless the loser lets it.