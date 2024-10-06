Another Big Win For Gotham FC

In the eighth minute of the match, Gotham FC was awarded a penalty kick after a Bay FC handball inside the box. Nighswonger stepped up for the shot and hit it off the near post and in for the first goal.

Bay FC leveled the score in the 18th minute with a goal from forward Asisat Oshoala.

Gotham FC reclaimed the lead in the 70th minute. On a pinpoint ball across the box from forward Ella Stevens, she found an open Rose Lavelle who headed it into the back of the net for the 2-1 lead.

Just two minutes later, the club struck again. From a corner kick, Lavelle found defender Emily Sonnett who headed a pass in for Esther who also headed the ball into the goal for the team’s third goal of the match.

Gotham FC found its fourth goal in the 74th minute, scoring three times in five minutes. It was Esther who scored again off a deflection, making the score 4-1.

In the 84th minute, Gotham FC made the score 5-1. On a deflected shot from Lavelle, the ball found the feet of an open Cece Kizer in front of goal. Kizer buried the ball in an open goal.