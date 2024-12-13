USMNT? Brazil? Which nation will grant Pep Guardiola’s wish?

A derby date is next on the agenda for the history-making Premier League champions, with a positive showing being demanded against old adversaries.

Despite enduring an uncharacteristic wobble, Man City vs Man United odds still have the Blues as 4/7 favourites to claim three points and local bragging rights when locking horns with local rivals.

That is because United have been enduring issues of their own, making it difficult for football betting tips to side with them in any contest that involves Guardiola and a relentless trophy-winning machine from the Etihad Stadium.

City are delighted to have seen their charismatic boss commit to a contract extension, keeping him in his current surroundings until 2026.

Questions of Guardiola’s future are never far away, though, and the rumour mill will start ticking over again before too long.

The Catalan tactician has never previously been one to stick around for long in any given position – certainly not for more than a decade.

He will pass that mark with City, barring any wild sack calls, and appears to still have plenty of challenges left in him.

Guardiola has admitted in the past that he would like to try his luck in a different form of management, saying: “A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that. I don’t know who would want me!”

The list of interested parties would be longer than Guardiola’s impressive roll of honour if he were to become available.

He knows as much and can rest assured that there will be a job for him somewhere once the day comes to sever ties with City.

Who, though, will grant his wish and open a door into the international arena?

There has been talk of England being keen, while links to Brazil remain for a man that has always spoken fondly about that part of the world.