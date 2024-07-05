Germany

Germany is the host of the international competition. The European football team has won 3 out of the 4 matches that it has played in the UEFA Euro 2024. Germany has managed to score 10 goals in their matches, making it one of the highly successful teams in the quarter-finals.

Antonio Rüdiger, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Niclas Füllkrug are a few of the active players on the German roster. Strikers like Kai Havertz and Niclas Füllkrug have scored multiple goals in their matches to improve their chances of winning the trophy for their team. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has kept the nets safe from attackers at the back of the football field, winning games with his saves.

Germany played its last match of the Round of 16 against Denmark on June 30, 2024. It was held at the BVB Stadion Dortmund, letting German supporters cheer for their team during the match. Members of German support clubs can unlock tokens and cryptocurrencies to bet on upcoming matches in European leagues. Germany won the game in a 2-0 victory with Kai Havertz scoring the first goal from a penalty in the 53rd minute. Jamal Musiala scored the second goal of the game for Germany in the 68th minute to give his team a lead against Denmark. Antonio Rüdiger played 90 minutes, earning the Player of the Match award by recovering more than 10 balls in the possession of rivals.

İlkay Gündoğan is the captain of the German football team. He is taking a number of measures under the guidance of his coach, Julian Nagelsmann, to take Germany into the finals of the tournament. It might be the 4th time that Germany will win the UEFA Euro in 2024.

Spain

Spain is a top contender in the UEFA Euro 2024 since it has won 3 times in the past. Goalkeepers Unai Simón and David Raya have been pivotal in achieving 3 clean sheets for Spain in the Group stage. Spain had a massive 4-1 win against Georgia on July 1, 2024. The Spanish midfielder Rodri placed a goal in the first half of the game while his teammates Fabián Ruiz, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo scored goals in the second half. Rodri was also the Player of the Match in the Round of 16 match.

Striker Álvaro Morata is a key player for Spain, playing 4 matches and scoring a goal in the UEFA Euro 2024. He is the captain of the Spanish football team. As one of the top goal scorers of Spain, Álvaro Morata has netted 36 goals from 77 appearances. Midfielder Fabián Ruiz has scored the most goals for Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 with 2 shots hitting the back of the nets.

Netherlands

The Netherlands previously won the UEFA Euro in 1988, by beating the Soviet Union. Team members of the Netherlands like Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Tijjani Reijnders, and Cody Gakpo are training hard to face the finalists of UEFA Euro 2024.

Fans of the Netherlands were thrilled to watch the football team smash goals against Romania in a 3-0 win on July 2. Forward player Cody Gakpo scored an early goal in the 20th minute at the Munich Football Arena. Striker Donyell Malen scored 2 more goals for the Netherlands 10 minutes before the end of the match. The Netherlands is relying on its forward players to achieve a major win in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Ronald Koeman is heading the Netherlands football team as the coach. He was present in the 1988 roster of the UEFA Euro championship winning team, captivating footballers from the Netherlands to dominate the game in upcoming matches. The defender Jeremie Frimpong and striker Memphis Depay are the biggest strengths of the European football team. Memphis Depay is on his way to becoming the highest goal scorer for the Netherlands by the end of the competition. Players of the Netherlands frequently practice their matches in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Portugal

Portugal is through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Euro 2024 by winning 2 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Portugal, has played 211 matches for his team. He is the most capped player of Portugal and its top scorer with 130 goals.

Francisco Conceição, the forward striker for Portugal, has placed plenty of shots on target for his team. He has also scored a goal for Portugal in the 4 matches his team has played in the UEFA Euro 2024. Midfielders Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and João Palhinha, are tactile in their defense, moving quickly on the football field to pass the ball to their teammates.

The 4-4-2 formation has helped Portugal have improved ball control. Roberto Martínez is spearheading Portugal’s football team as the coach in the UEFA Euro 2024. He has coached football clubs like Everton and Wigan Athletic before taking charge of Portugal in 2023. Roberto Martínez is hopeful of claiming the Euro trophy for Portugal by beating the rest of the teams in the competition.