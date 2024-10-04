Don’t Be Greedy: 3 Tips For Playing Aviator Successfully

1. Know When to Bail Out

This might be the most obvious thing you’ve ever heard, but it’s still the hardest to stick to. Here’s how Aviator messes with your head: it makes you think the multiplier will keep climbing. Before you know it, you’re like a daredevil pilot refusing to eject.

The tip? Set a realistic multiplier goal. Stick to it. Whether that’s 1.5x or 2.0x, the idea is to cash out before the plane nosedives. Of course, it’s tempting to keep riding that high, but guess what? Being too greedy is the quickest way to zero. Take the safe route sometimes. Bail out while you’re ahead because losing everything on a single round hurts more than a bad hangover.

2. Double Up or Play Safe? Why Not Both?

Aviator has a handy little feature where you can place two bets in one round. It’s like having two parachutes—if you’re smart about it.

Here’s how to work it: Bet low on one hand and cash out early with a modest multiplier, say 1.5x or 2x. That’s your safety net. Then, with the second bet, you can let it ride longer but don’t go crazy. This way, you’re securing a win on the lower end while taking a calculated risk with the other.

It’s the best of both worlds. You get to play risk with a backup plan in place. You won’t always hit it big, but you’ll avoid leaving with nothing but regret.

3. Use Auto-Cashout Like a Pro

Auto-cashout is there for a reason, and no, it’s not because you’re lazy. It’s because you’re smart. Set your cashout at a reasonable multiplier, and it’ll save you from yourself. Trust me, emotions can ruin your game faster than that crashing plane ever will.

The beauty of auto-cashout is that it takes the human element out of the equation. You won’t be sitting there, sweating, wondering when to hit that cashout button. If you’re prone to getting too greedy, this tool is your best friend. Use it, love it, and thank it later when it saves your bankroll.

Ready to Take Flight?

Playing Aviator is all about striking that perfect balance between risk and reward. Greed? That’s the enemy. Self-control? That’s how you win. So, keep your cool, don’t chase ridiculous multipliers, and play smart.

Do you have your own Aviator strategy? Or maybe a horror story of when you went down in flames? Drop a comment below and let’s swap tales from the cockpit.