Software Providers for Online Casinos

Best Online Casino Software Developers

You’ve probably heard a lot of buzz phrases like “best developers” and “top providers,” but they can hide anything. This article will help you better understand how the awesomeness of a company is measured. Experts will provide a little historical information, describe the key areas of development, and give information on the provider’s famous games. To begin with, familiarize yourself with the summary table to visualize the whole picture in your head and compare the options in an aggregate way:

Company Foundation Year Games Features Microgaming 1994 Video slots, Jackpot Games Creator of the legendary Mega Moolah game, one of the oldest developers of gambling games NetEnt 1996 Slots, Real Dealer Games, Table Games Cross-platform games with modern graphics and extraordinary plot Evolution Gaming 2006 Live Dealer games A true leader in creating atmospheric live games for online casinos Wazdan 2010 5,6,9 – reel slots Creator of exciting online slots with dynamically variable column heights Play’n GO 2005 Pokies, Board Games, Video Poker Slot machines with beautiful and majestic graphics adapted for mobile devices

Microgaming

For 30 years, Microgaming has been pleasing its fans with elaborate games with modern graphics. This provider is considered one of the oldest on the market, but each product is made very carefully, as evidenced by customers’ rave reviews. Even our experts, even though they are characterized by scrupulousness, always note the excellent quality of slots from Microgaming.

The pokie Mega Moolah deserves special attention from the developers mentioned in the games. Let you not be frightened by the RTP of 88.12% because the slot attracts its progressive jackpots. The winner can get up to 20 million dollars, even with a minimum bet.

NetEnt

For many people, gambling is just a means of making easy money, but the product from NetEnt is able to hook with its bright graphics. Slots of this developer’s casino software are adapted to mobile devices, but updates for PCs are released regularly. The company regularly adds new options for its slots: bonus rounds, unique game mechanics, and organized tournaments.

According to our experts, the Jack Hammer game from NetEnt has earned the highest ratings. With one bet, the player earned 110,000 euros. Low volatility and an RTP of 97% are ideal combinations for fans of stable gambling winnings.

Evolution Gaming

Since 2006, gambling in online casinos has become more than just a bland way to live at the PC; people have the opportunity to feel the atmosphere of a real gambling club while at home. Evolution Gaming plays a key role in popularizing the format of games with real dealers. This developer specializes in the live format.

More than 40 variations of table games allow you to see the dealer with your own eyes and even communicate with him. You then get to the online broadcast, where the host is an experienced dealer. The whole game process is conducted by a real person, which increases confidence in the system of winnings distribution.

Wazdan

Suppose you love gambling but want something innovative; Wazdan is the perfect option. Since 2010, the company has been developing casino software, introducing bold solutions such as non-standard bonus rounds, columns with dynamically changing height, etc.

Wazdan slots often have 5, 6, or even 9 reels, which makes the playing field more flexible and increases the number of paylines and players’ interest in the process. For example, the 9 Lions game with an RTp of 96.59% is a particular favorite among the developer’s fans. Here you can choose the volatility, and with the right luck you can get a coefficient of x500.

Play ‘ N Go

According to our specialists and thousands of players worldwide, slot machines from Play’n GO are a special kind of art. The company has existed since 2010. In 2017, it was awarded the title of “Slot Games Provider of the Year” at the prestigious International Gaming Awards (IGA). The developers from Play’n GO focus on creating cross-platform software compatible with iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and Blackberry.

The presence of an Italian gambling license once again proves the honesty and legality of the mentioned provider. You can try any of the 370+ slots, but Book of Dead deserves special attention.