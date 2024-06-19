Software Providers for Online Casinos

Experienced players always pay attention to the game catalog and especially to the software developers when choosing a gambling platform. Famous providers can signal the presence of interesting entertainment, a variety of choices, and the honesty of the online casino. Large, popular companies will not cooperate with fraudulent gambling platforms in such games. There is a chance to earn real money in the long term.
Gambling software providers - the key factor of an interesting game at online casinos
- Microgaming
- NetEnt
- Evolution Gaming
- Wazdan
- Play’N Go
Best Online Casino Software Developers
You’ve probably heard a lot of buzz phrases like “best developers” and “top providers,” but they can hide anything. This article will help you better understand how the awesomeness of a company is measured. Experts will provide a little historical information, describe the key areas of development, and give information on the provider’s famous games. To begin with, familiarize yourself with the summary table to visualize the whole picture in your head and compare the options in an aggregate way:
Company
Foundation Year
Games
Features
Microgaming
1994
Video slots, Jackpot Games
Creator of the legendary Mega Moolah game, one of the oldest developers of gambling games
NetEnt
1996
Slots, Real Dealer Games, Table Games
Cross-platform games with modern graphics and extraordinary plot
Evolution Gaming
2006
Live Dealer games
A true leader in creating atmospheric live games for online casinos
Wazdan
2010
5,6,9 – reel slots
Creator of exciting online slots with dynamically variable column heights
Play’n GO
2005
Pokies, Board Games, Video Poker
Slot machines with beautiful and majestic graphics adapted for mobile devices
Microgaming
For 30 years, Microgaming has been pleasing its fans with elaborate games with modern graphics. This provider is considered one of the oldest on the market, but each product is made very carefully, as evidenced by customers’ rave reviews. Even our experts, even though they are characterized by scrupulousness, always note the excellent quality of slots from Microgaming.
The pokie Mega Moolah deserves special attention from the developers mentioned in the games. Let you not be frightened by the RTP of 88.12% because the slot attracts its progressive jackpots. The winner can get up to 20 million dollars, even with a minimum bet.
NetEnt
For many people, gambling is just a means of making easy money, but the product from NetEnt is able to hook with its bright graphics. Slots of this developer’s casino software are adapted to mobile devices, but updates for PCs are released regularly. The company regularly adds new options for its slots: bonus rounds, unique game mechanics, and organized tournaments.
According to our experts, the Jack Hammer game from NetEnt has earned the highest ratings. With one bet, the player earned 110,000 euros. Low volatility and an RTP of 97% are ideal combinations for fans of stable gambling winnings.
Evolution Gaming
Since 2006, gambling in online casinos has become more than just a bland way to live at the PC; people have the opportunity to feel the atmosphere of a real gambling club while at home. Evolution Gaming plays a key role in popularizing the format of games with real dealers. This developer specializes in the live format.
More than 40 variations of table games allow you to see the dealer with your own eyes and even communicate with him. You then get to the online broadcast, where the host is an experienced dealer. The whole game process is conducted by a real person, which increases confidence in the system of winnings distribution.
Wazdan
Suppose you love gambling but want something innovative; Wazdan is the perfect option. Since 2010, the company has been developing casino software, introducing bold solutions such as non-standard bonus rounds, columns with dynamically changing height, etc.
Wazdan slots often have 5, 6, or even 9 reels, which makes the playing field more flexible and increases the number of paylines and players’ interest in the process. For example, the 9 Lions game with an RTp of 96.59% is a particular favorite among the developer’s fans. Here you can choose the volatility, and with the right luck you can get a coefficient of x500.
Play‘N Go
According to our specialists and thousands of players worldwide, slot machines from Play’n GO are a special kind of art. The company has existed since 2010. In 2017, it was awarded the title of “Slot Games Provider of the Year” at the prestigious International Gaming Awards (IGA). The developers from Play’n GO focus on creating cross-platform software compatible with iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and Blackberry.
The presence of an Italian gambling license once again proves the honesty and legality of the mentioned provider. You can try any of the 370+ slots, but Book of Dead deserves special attention.
The published material expresses the position of the author, which may not coincide with the opinion of the editor.