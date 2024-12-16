Soccer Betting: 5 Strategies to Boost Your Winnings

Bet on Corners

Consider exploring other betting options to expand your horizons—it could lead to unexpected rewards. Among the lesser-known markets, betting on corners is worth a try. While it might seem unusual at first, it can present opportunities to exploit gaps in the odds in your favour.

In soccer, a “corner” occurs when the ball crosses the goal line after being last touched by a defender. Betting on corners involves predicting several factors:

The total number of corners taken

The number of teams that will take corners

Which team will take more corners

Which team will take the first or last corner

Corner betting offers relatively high odds in soccer because it’s not influenced by the match result or other events like goals. This unpredictability can make it a highly profitable market.

Like any betting strategy, it’s important to develop a corner betting approach to increase your chances of success. For example, keep track of corner kick statistics, monitor possession stats, and place in-play bets on corners to compare teams’ performances as the match progresses.

Bet on Double Chance

If you’re a cautious bettor, a double chance bet might be an ideal option for you. It allows you to wager on two of the three possible outcomes in a match, giving you a 66.6% chance of winning, compared to the typical 33.3% in standard bets.

A double chance bet offers three potential options:

1X – Bet on the home team to win or draw. A win for the away team results in a loss. X2 – Bet on the away team to win or draw. A home team victory results in a loss. 12 – Bet on either team to win the match. A draw results in a loss.

This bet is especially useful if you think your chosen team has a slim chance of winning. It allows you to cover more outcomes and reduces the risk of losing by incorporating an additional possibility into your wager.

To make the most of a double chance bet, thorough analysis is essential. Consider factors like team injuries, suspensions, current form, and recent schedules (such as whether they’ve played during international breaks or have had mid-week matches).

Place Your Bets on the Favorites

In sports betting, choosing the favourites often means you’re betting on the most probable outcome. Statistically, backing the favourite gives you a strong chance of success, as it typically carries the lowest risk, making it less likely to result in a loss.

The low risk comes from the fact that favourites are typically selected based on their strong past performances, and bookmakers who set these odds rarely make mistakes. Given this consistency, betting on favourites tends to be a more reliable option.

However, it’s important to remember that betting on favourites doesn’t guarantee a win—it simply improves your chances of winning more than losing. Its simplicity also makes it a great option for beginners looking to get started in betting.

Bet on Goal-Based Markets

Goals markets are often an underrated betting option that can offer significant profit potential. Much like betting on corners, the outcome of the match itself doesn’t impact this bet, making it easier to predict with better odds compared to traditional match result bets.

However, similar to double chance betting, this approach demands thorough research. As the name suggests, goal betting focuses on the number of goals scored in a game, so it’s essential to analyze a team’s average goals per match, their current form, and the types of goals they tend to concede.

Make Small Bets

Achieving better returns in soccer betting doesn’t always mean placing big bets. While the payouts and options may be smaller, placing modest bets can still be profitable if done strategically. The real advantage is that they’re more affordable and carry lower risks, making them a safer choice.

For those new to betting, starting with small bets provides valuable learning experiences. These smaller wins not only allow you to refine your strategies without risking too much, but they also help expand your betting knowledge, build momentum, and gradually increase your confidence.

Conclusion

Adhering to betting strategies can greatly enhance your overall experience. However, as with any form of gambling, soccer betting still relies on an element of luck. If you’re facing a losing streak, it may be wise to take a break or end your session for the day.