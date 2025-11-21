The Full Scottish - March 2025
The Full Scottish football report – Mar 25 was a month of uncertainty for Scottish teams, as well as for the International squad. Brian P. Dunleavy has the full round-up from an action-packed month.
Rangers’ European and Domestic Performance Disparity:
Despite recent success in the Europa League, Rangers struggle to translate European achievements into consistent domestic success, raising questions about their overall performance in the Scottish Premier League.
Celtic’s European and Domestic Success:
Celtic, under Rodgers, have had a notable European run and currently lead the Scottish Premiership, highlighting a contrast with Rangers’ domestic struggles despite European progress.
Under-Representation of Celtic and Rangers Players in the Scotland National Team:
Few regular starters from Celtic and Rangers are featured in the Scotland national team, which may impact the team’s ability to handle pressure and improve international performance.
Impact of Pressure and Mentality on Scottish Clubs and Players:
The intense pressure at Celtic and Rangers, exemplified by their reactions to recent results, underlines the importance of a winning mentality for players competing at both club and international levels.
Challenges Faced by Scottish Football Fans and Clubs:
Scottish football supporters are experiencing disappointment due to recent results and managerial uncertainties, with teams like Celtic and Rangers facing setbacks, and financial difficulties at the lower levels.
Can Rangers Carry European Success Over to Domestic Front?
Rangers have had some success with coming up with results in Europe in recent seasons, but have been unable to do so domestically.
In 2021-22, for example, the Ibrox side made it to the Europa League final under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, losing on penalties in the final, to Eintracht Frankfurt. That same season, they finished second in the Scottish Premiership four points behind Celtic, which flamed out of the Champions’ League with barely a whimper. Still, van Bronckhorst was gone after a run of poor results to start the next season.
Now, under interim bench boss and former captain Barry Ferguson, Rangers find themselves in the final eight of the Europa League, after narrowly advancing on penalties. Yet, that they were in a position to do so is remarkable: The same side that lost twice—in quick succession—to an albeit game but under-resourced St. Mirren team was able to secure a 3-1 victory at Fenerbahçe, a notoriously difficult place to play, due in no small part to the vocal home support.
Yes, this term, Celtic under Rodgers had a successful European run, but a trip to a final was never really in the cards. And yet, the Hoops head into Sunday with a 16-point cushion at the top of the Premiership table. Their Ibrox rivals can only dream of catching them. All of which begs the question: Why can’t Rangers—under several managers now—translate European success to the domestic front?
The answer? We’re not sure. But we bet van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale, and Philippe Clement would like to know as well.
Are Celtic and Rangers players under-represented at International level?
Scotland headed into their Nations League match against Greece this week sitting third in Group A1. Whatever that means, and as if it really matters. For most serious footballing nations, at least in Europe, the Nations League is, at best, an afterthought—or, if nothing else, a chance to fine-tune squads for more important competitions.
For Scotland, though, the Nations League represents an opportunity for squad players to gain in experience and, ideally, be better prepared for pressurized situations, a quality that was sorely lacking during Euro 2024 (among others).
Which isn’t to say Steve Clarke’s squad doesn’t include players competing at the highest level of the game. Left-back Andy Robertson, for example, has captained Liverpool and came into this international break sitting on 80 caps for Scotland, well within shouting distance of Kenny Dalglish’s record of 102.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa midfielder—and captain—John McGinn has already scored his 20th goal for Scotland and has the current record of 30 (held by Dalglish and Denis Law) in his sights.
But here’s another number: zero. That’s the number of week-in, week-out starters at Celtic or Rangers featuring for Scotland during this international break. Central defender John Souttar has started 17 matches for Rangers this term, while Hoops right-back Anthony Ralston has made it to the first XI on Brendan Rodgers’ team sheet five times. And that’s it.
Winning Mentality
We mention this because players at both Glasgow clubs routinely talk about the unique, “win-every-week” mentality required at Parkhead and Ibrox. To highlight this point, consider that Celtic are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premiership table, yet their 3-2 loss in Sunday’s Glasgow derby is viewed as a crisis among the support. As absurd as that may seem to outsiders looking in, wouldn’t you want players in the national team to be used to dealing with such pressure?
Yes, sure, the likes of Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay aren’t exactly coasting at Serie A contenders Napoli, but it’s a valid question. The issue, of course, is that fewer and fewer Scots are staying at Celtic or Rangers—or going there in the first place—to become stalwarts in the squads at the respective clubs. For some (McTominay, Che Adams, Ryan Christie), the grass is greener at other ports of call.
For others, though, it’s perhaps indicative of the players’ mettle—or lack thereof. And that could explain a lot, particularly when the matches really matter.
No good news for Scotland fans
It’s been a difficult fortnight for certain segments of football supporters in Scotland. In Glasgow, Celtic partisans are still smarting over their side’s latest derby defeat—at home no less—one in which their heroes were a no-show for at least the first half. They also possibly face an extended period of time without starting goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who was injured on international duty.
Meanwhile, their rivals, Rangers, though victorious on the day on March 16th, sit 13 points back in the table—and Ibrox denizens have been told they may need to be patient as potential new owners, the 49ers Group, evaluate managerial candidates to replace current interim Barry Ferguson.
And those who consider themselves members of the Tartan Army must be feeling bewildered and betrayed after a crushing 3-0 home loss to Greece (a two-legged tie the Scots led 1-0 after the fixture in Athens) left their team relegated to League B of the Nations League, and with a lower world ranking than they had even after the fruitless adventure in Euro 2024.
Lennon Sinking
In other news, speaking of fruitless adventures, Neil Lennon’s career in management isn’t exactly trending upward. The former Celtic midfielder, captain and manager finds himself taking charge at Dunfermline Athletic after ridiculously short stints in dugouts in Romania and Cyprus following his 2021 departure/dismissal from Celtic.
Now, we’re fans of Lenny in this space, but taking a job with a contract until the end of this season, which has just seven matches to go, with a club in the relegation mix in the Scottish Championship, seems like at least another step down the ladder of success (or lack thereof). With all due respect to Dunfermline, a club with a great history. Here’s hoping the Irishman’s fortunes, as well as those of his new employer, turn around.
Phoenix Rising
Finally, in the even lower leagues of Scotland, the Glasgow World is reporting that a consortium behind a possible takeover at Albion Rovers are hoping to appeal to Celtic supporters in a bid to reinvent the club, which was once a SPFL mainstay. The so-called Project Phoenix consortium is seeking to rebrand the club as Shamrock Rovers Coatbridge, a move opponents (including some in the support) have described as an “embarrassment.”
The change makes sense on some level, given the Irish population of Coatbridge, but it was initially rejected by the club board when first proposed in 2023. Since then, though, Rovers have been relegated from the SPFL. Last month, the club announced they will no longer be able to pay players and staff, starting with next season.
We’re tempted to make a joke about Neil Lennon’s next managerial destination here, but Scottish football fans have clearly suffered enough.