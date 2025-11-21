The Full Scottish - December 2024
Welcome to the Full Scottish Football Report – Dec 24, featuring leadership changes at Rangers, refereeing controversies, and a crazy Old Firm League Cup final.
Patrick Stewart To The Rescue At Rangers
In December 2024 Celtic and Rangers appear headed in different directions.
The Hoops hold an 11-point lead over their bitter rivals from Govan in the Premiership table. And, even after a (disappointing, it has to be said) 1-1 draw with Club Brugge on Wednesday look in good shape to advance to the next round of the Champions’ League.
True, ’Gers are more than holding their own in the Europa League, but a dismal run of form domestically has them sitting in third (behind Aberdeen, no less) in the Prem, with a League Cup final—against Celtic—on the horizon next month.
Even if Ibrox bench boss Philippe Clement remains in situ by the time that cup final comes around on December 15th, he may not have long to wait to learn his ultimate fate.
The next day, a new club chairman, Patrick Stewart (no, not that Patrick Stewart), will officially assume his role. A leadership change generally brings with it, well, more change. Which means Clement should be updating his CV, as a job search may be in the offing.
Stewart, who hails from Aberdeen, comes to Ibrox after 18 years as an executive at Manchester United. It’s not exactly a controversial take to point out that the past decade or so of his tenure hasn’t exactly constituted the “glory years” at Old Trafford.
Where’s Captain Kirk?
Indeed, there isn’t exactly a potential Rangers managerial candidate that jumps off the page from the (long) list of those who have filled the post since Alex Ferguson stepped down at United in 2013—unless you consider the likes of former Red Bull New York coach Chris Armas or noted Celtic supporter David Moyes viable options. And we don’t.
However, we also don’t think that the problems at Rangers rest (primarily at least) in the dugout. Clement may not make anyone forget Walter Smith anytime soon, but he’s been hamstrung by the strange and opaque financial situation at Ibrox, which has limited what he can do in the transfer market.
Stewart has a big task on his hands in getting those money matters in order, and he doesn’t have the luxury of time. Whoever is sitting in the dugout come January will want to use that month’s transfer window to improve the squad. And they will likely need to do that just to finish second in the league, ahead of what has proved to be a strong Dons side.
If Stewart thought he faced challenges in Manchester, he ain’t seen nothing yet. Glasgow is next level. He’d do well to, dare we say it, “engage” as soon as possible.
‘Mad’ Celtic Rangers Final Overshadows Women
While Celtic and Rangers stole the headlines for their dramatic cup final, Celtic’s women achieved a milestone for Scottish women’s football.
Lost in the “carnage” of Sunday’s League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers was the fact that, two days later, the Hoops’ Women’s Team completed its first-ever Champions’ League group stages campaign. Understandably.
For as “mad”—to again use Celtic defender Liam Scales’ description—the cup final was, the Ghirls’ performance in Europe’s highest-level competition was, to be blunt, barely a blip on the footballing radar.
At least if one only looks at results—and sport is, ultimately, a results business. However, Elena Sadiku’s side achieved something that transcends scorelines and league tables: Women and young girls who see the world through green-tinted glasses can now dream of playing football on Europe’s biggest stages for the club they support. And that is not insignificant.
Celtic Pride
Just ask current team stalwarts Caitlin Hayes and Chloe Craig. And, for that matter, team captain Kelly Clark, who teared up when asked by Celtic TV what her memories of the campaign will be, spoke of her pride in her teammates.
That said, no “participation medals” here: Clark also emphasized her desire to lead the club back to the tournament, and to “grow.” Her manager agreed.
“I think our lesson learned for when we come back, we now need to compare to the Champions League if we really want to compete at this level,” Sadiku told the club’s channel. “We have the knowledge now of what it takes to compete in the Champions League at the back of our minds. We want to keep getting even better so the next time we play in the Champions League we will compete better.”
It’s hard to predict the future in football—just ask viewers of the “epic” (to quote the BBC) League Cup final. But you have to think that with characters like Clark on board, returning to European heights and reaching new ones, is more than a dream, at this point. It’s a promise.
Scottish Referees Under Scrutiny Once More
Mere days after the penalty that wasn’t a penalty (or was it?) in the League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers, Scottish football had another officiating controversy, this time involving two of the Premiership’s “smaller” clubs.
Over the weekend, Motherwell’s Dan Casey was shown a straight red for “violent” conduct after a slight push on Kilmarnock’s Danny Armstrong. The match ended 1-1. Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell was blunt in his assessment.
“After the game I said it was in the top three worst decisions from games I’ve been involved in—on hindsight I’ve looked at it again and composed myself and it is genuinely the worst one I’ve seen,” he told the press on Monday.
Subsequently, the SFA rescinded the red card and gave Casey a yellow, just in time for Christmas. The defender faced Celtic at Parkhead on St. Stephen’s Day, a match the Steelmen still lost 4-0.
One could argue all’s well that ends well in this case, but a second (possible) black eye for match officials in as many weeks isn’t a good look for Scottish football. For what it’s worth, Rangers manager Philippe Clement recently said “all of Europe” (if only) talked about the decision that cost his side on December 15th and that it was a “bad advertisement” for the Scottish game.
Rainbow Laces
Speaking of bad looks, only one of the 12 clubs in the Scottish Premiership—Rangers—publicly supported the Rainbow Laces for LGBTQ+ inclusion initiative this year, and the Ibrox club’s social media post touting the campaign was reportedly met with bigoted comments.
Retired footballer Zander Murray, who came out publicly in 2022 while plying his trade in the lower leagues in Scotland, told the media, “Every time Rainbow Laces comes round, it hurts my soul. The abuse is getting worse…” So much for social progress.
And, at least two clubs in the Scottish game are looking to partner with others elsewhere. Following in the footsteps of the relationship between Aberdeen and Atlanta United, Dundee recently announced a partnership with Liga MX side Monterrey that will see players from the successful Mexican club come to Tayside.
“The thing I really need to commend the club on … we’re always thinking outside the box,” noted Dens Park bench boss Tony Docherty. “The by-product of that is that we’ll get good players in, they’ll get good experience coming and playing in Scotland, and it’s just another way you’re trying to be a wee bit ahead of the game.”
Perhaps the SFA can discuss bringing in Mexican referees next.
Full Scottish bullet points - Dec 24
Patrick Stewart Appointed as Rangers Chairman:
Patrick Stewart, formerly a Manchester United executive, is set to take over as chairman of Rangers, which is expected to prompt significant organizational and strategic changes at the club.
Rangers Face Challenges Amid Financial and Performance Issues:
The club is dealing with financial constraints and a poor domestic form, which could impact team management and transfer strategies in the upcoming January transfer window.
Celtic Women Achieve Milestone in Champions League:
Celtic’s women’s team participated in the Champions League group stage for the first time, inspiring young girls and strengthening the club’s presence in European women’s football.
Scottish Football Officiating Controversies Persist:
Recent decisions, such as a controversial red card and a penalty call, have continued to tarnish the reputation of Scottish referees and raise concerns about officiating standards.
Issues of Inclusivity in Scottish Football Highlighted by Social Media and Partnerships:
Rangers’ limited support for LGBTQ+ initiatives and the rise of international club partnerships reveal ongoing social challenges and innovative developments within Scottish football.