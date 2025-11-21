The Full Scottish Football Report – Dec 24

In December 2024 Celtic and Rangers appear headed in different directions.

The Hoops hold an 11-point lead over their bitter rivals from Govan in the Premiership table. And, even after a (disappointing, it has to be said) 1-1 draw with Club Brugge on Wednesday look in good shape to advance to the next round of the Champions’ League.

True, ’Gers are more than holding their own in the Europa League, but a dismal run of form domestically has them sitting in third (behind Aberdeen, no less) in the Prem, with a League Cup final—against Celtic—on the horizon next month.

Even if Ibrox bench boss Philippe Clement remains in situ by the time that cup final comes around on December 15th, he may not have long to wait to learn his ultimate fate.

The next day, a new club chairman, Patrick Stewart (no, not that Patrick Stewart), will officially assume his role. A leadership change generally brings with it, well, more change. Which means Clement should be updating his CV, as a job search may be in the offing.

Stewart, who hails from Aberdeen, comes to Ibrox after 18 years as an executive at Manchester United. It’s not exactly a controversial take to point out that the past decade or so of his tenure hasn’t exactly constituted the “glory years” at Old Trafford.

Where’s Captain Kirk?

Indeed, there isn’t exactly a potential Rangers managerial candidate that jumps off the page from the (long) list of those who have filled the post since Alex Ferguson stepped down at United in 2013—unless you consider the likes of former Red Bull New York coach Chris Armas or noted Celtic supporter David Moyes viable options. And we don’t.

However, we also don’t think that the problems at Rangers rest (primarily at least) in the dugout. Clement may not make anyone forget Walter Smith anytime soon, but he’s been hamstrung by the strange and opaque financial situation at Ibrox, which has limited what he can do in the transfer market.

Stewart has a big task on his hands in getting those money matters in order, and he doesn’t have the luxury of time. Whoever is sitting in the dugout come January will want to use that month’s transfer window to improve the squad. And they will likely need to do that just to finish second in the league, ahead of what has proved to be a strong Dons side.

If Stewart thought he faced challenges in Manchester, he ain’t seen nothing yet. Glasgow is next level. He’d do well to, dare we say it, “engage” as soon as possible.