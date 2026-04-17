Scotland Pundit Michael Stewart Banned from Hampden

The Scottish Sun is reporting that Stewart, who played for both Hibs and Hearts, among other stops over a 13-year career, has been banned from the national stadium indefinitely over his criticism of match officials.

According to the Sun (take it for what it’s worth), Stewart was first ordered to stay away from the national stadium before last month’s Scotland friendly against Japan.

At issue is the often-provocative pundit’s treatment of SFA refereeing head Willie Collum and match officials during his broadcasting work for Premier Sports and the BBC.

Apparently, whistlers and assistants have made their concerns over Stewart’s commentary known to the SFA as well as to Premier Sports and the BBC.

As a result, Stewart won’t be working either of the Scottish Cup semi-finals scheduled for this weekend and slated to air on Premier Sports in Scotland. This comes after he was forced to make a public apology to the SFA in November, after claiming the association “covered up” a VAR decision in a game between St Mirren and Hibs.

“Instead of trying to silence voices of dissent, the Scottish FA should be engaging with us, answering our questions and explaining their position,” Stewart told the Sun. “All football commentators should be free to express an opinion, without being denied access to the places we go to do our jobs.”

We agree—even with the often disagreeable Stewart.