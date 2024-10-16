The rise of soccer betting in the USA

Before 2018, placing a bet on a soccer match was often done through underground channels or offshore sites. Now, with 36 states and counting allowing some form of sports gambling, it’s as easy as pulling out your smartphone. Major leagues like the English Premier League (EPL) and Major League Soccer (MLS) are seeing a surge in interest, not just from fans but also from sportsbooks eager to capitalize on this growing market.

In 2023 alone, Americans wagered around $120 billion on sports, and soccer is a big part of that pie. The excitement surrounding major tournaments – like the World Cup or UEFA Champions League – draws in bettors who want to put their knowledge to the test while enjoying the matches. Websites like goldenpanda.com offer platforms for fans to explore betting options and find the best odds.

The cultural acceptance of sports betting is also shifting. According to recent surveys, 63 % of U.S. adults view sports betting positively, up from 54 % just a year earlier. This growing acceptance reflects how integrated betting has become in the overall sports experience.

Fan experience transformed

Betting has changed how fans watch soccer matches. Lionel Messi’s arrival in MLS has significantly impacted this transformation. His mid-season arrival in July 2023 sparked unprecedented interest in MLS among bettors worldwide. The number of bets on MLS increased by 33 %, fueled largely by Messi’s presence according to data from leading sportsbook provider Kambi. Inter Miami CF became the most-bet-on team in MLS history during this period, with bets on Messi himself rising dramatically – 140 % higher than those on Los Angeles FC winger Denis Bouanga.

Messi’s global appeal has captured attention from fans worldwide, translating into significant increases in betting engagement on MLS matches. His influence extends beyond individual games; he has elevated interest levels around major tournaments like the World Cup and Champions League finals. For instance, during his time at Inter Miami CF, Messi was instrumental in driving attendance figures up while also attracting celebrity viewership—something rare for American football or basketball events but common among European soccer matches.

Learning from Europe

The U.S. can learn much about integrating sports betting into soccer culture from European nations where betting on soccer has been part of the culture for ages. In countries like the UK, betting shops are as common as pubs during major matches; this integration reflects an ingrained acceptance of online betting within society. However, there are challenges that come with this growth – concerns about integrity scandals being paramount among them – as seen recently involving West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá.

Despite these challenges, American sportsbooks continue evolving alongside European counterparts; efforts focus on preventing integrity scandals while promoting responsible betting practices among fans.