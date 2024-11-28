TRD.BY Affiliates Rebranding to NorgeCasinoHub

Formerly known as TRD.by, NorgeCasinoHub is a place for Norwegian online gamblers. Serving as an affiliate site, it gathers the top online casinos and offers for players from Norway. Due to strict local laws, it is difficult for Norwegians to find a decent gambling platform, and that’s what NorgeCasinoHub helps with. The brand changes won’t drastically influence its functionality. It is rather a matter of modern design and better usability.

“What we wanted to achieve was a brand clearness”, says Johannes Olsen, the NorgeCasinoHub’s product manager. “Starting with the name, users understand what we offer”. Johannes Olsen thinks that new branding will also emphasize changes within the company as well. Now, TRD.by is presented in dark colours, featuring an intuitive structure. What also changed is mobile compatibility – a new, block-based design is easier to navigate via a small screen.

Small changes also affected content. Now, the website focuses on bonuses and promotions way more. A separate section with bonuses appeared. Users can navigate between “Deposit bonuses”, “Free spins”, “Cashback”, and other promotional systems within different casinos. All platforms listed on the site have one thing in common – they are available for players from Norway with no VPN.

NorgeCasinoHub claims that it will raise the locals’ awareness of different online casino types and features. Also, the affiliate program will help brands to gain more audience from Norway. NorgeCasinoHub wants to develop the local gambling market by offering more opportunities to gamblers. Renaming is one of the aspects. The team claims that a new positioning and title are more clear and will help Norwegians to find a website via search engines as well.

NorgeCasinoHub affiliate program is now available online. The company claims that users can still find all the content and gain access to older materials. New articles and content types will appear soon. To access information about casino bonuses and the best gambling platforms in Norway, visit NorgeCasinoHub today. There, you will find tested and proven information on the best gambling opportunities for Norwegian players. Choose among dozens of casinos and get a clear comparison of the platforms.