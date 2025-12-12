Problematic start for Qatar at World Cup 2022

Before getting into our comprehensive review of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we have to address the whole idea of a Qatari World Cup. The concept of taking the world’s game to nations other than the usual subjects was a good one, but Qatar did not prove to be a good choice.

From a sporting perspective, moving the tournament to the northern winter was a lousy idea. So many big leagues were still playing a week prior to the tournament so it meant there was no adequate buildup time for the teams. Neither was there an opportunity to create the excitement ahead of the competition that usually comes in those two or three weeks when everything is focused on that first game.

Hypocracy abounds

That, of course, was a minor thing compared with the issues over human rights. Particularly, the Qatari attitude to LGBTQ fans. Not to mention the conditions that the migrant workers had to endure in building the stadia. All of that should have disqualified them from hosting the tournament. Just as South Africa were sporting pariahs for so long in the apartheid era.

But castigating football for supping with Qatar is pretty rich when we might discuss the way that many Western countries treat Muslim migrants and asylum seekers, for example. And then we might note that most nations on earth – including those at the World Cup – are happy to trade with Qatar.

=For all football’s importance around the globe, if those politicians and pundits who are happy to attack the game for going there really cared about the issues, they might engineer more change by not buying from them.

In 2021, the UK, for example, imported $2.92billion worth of goods from Qatar and exported $1.58billion. The USA’s figures were $1.69billion / $3.31billion.Germany $1.42billion / $1.62billion. Put your money where your mouth is – or shut up.

Tone Deaf Infantino

That said, FIFA had, inevitably, made a bad situation worse. Gianni Infantino’s pre-tournament speech, which attacked Western hypocrisy, had a point. But that was drowned out by the tone deaf opening of, “I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker.” Given that a couple of those options would likely see him imprisoned or lying injured on a stadium site, it was at best ill-advised. Thinking he was channelling MLK’s “I have a dream”, he sounded more like Monty Python’s “I’m Brian – and so’s my wife!”