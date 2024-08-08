Premier League 2024-25 Fixtures: Essential Dates, Top Games, and Live Broadcast Information

Another chapter of enthralling top football, intense rivalries, iconic matches, and pivotal moments is what awaits in the Premier League 2024-25. The season is due to start during the weekend of August 16-18, 2024, and end on May 25, 2025. A total of 380 matches will be played over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds, and one Bank Holiday match week.
Premier League 2024-25 Fixtures
The Premier League has just made public its fixtures for the 2024/25 season in June. As it goes every season, dates and times of matches are subject to change, especially those selected for the live broadcast. Running parallel to this, speculations among the fans and analysts regarding the premier league odds for upcoming matches have also started. Here’s a rundown of some of the key fixtures, dates, and broadcast information.
Key Fixtures and Dates
Opening Weekend:
- Manchester United vs. Fulham at Old Trafford – Friday, August 16, 2024.
- Manchester City will defend their title with a match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 18, 2024.
- Liverpool faces a visit to Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 17, which will mark Ipswich’s first match in the Premier League for 22 years.
Top Games to Watch:
- Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Classic match on December 3, 2024
- Manchester City vs Liverpool: A potential title decider on March 15, 2025.
- North London Derby: Tottenham vs. Arsenal on January 14, 2025
International Breaks:
- September 2-10, 2024
- October 7-15, 2024
- November 11-19, 2024
- March 24-April 1, 2025
Top Teams and Broadcast Coverage
The competition for the top spots is expected to be fierce, with traditional powerhouses like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal looking to assert their dominance, while teams like Newcastle United and Aston Villa aim to break into the top four.
Here’s a table of some of the top fixtures scheduled for live broadcasts in the first few months:
Date
Fixture
Time
Broadcast Network
August 16, 2024
Manchester United vs. Fulham
8:00 PM
Sky Sports
August 18, 2024
Chelsea vs. Manchester City
4:30 PM
Sky Sports
September 28, 2024
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
5:30 PM
BT Sport
October 6, 2024
Tottenham vs. Chelsea
2:00 PM
Sky Sports
November 2, 2024
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
4:30 PM
BT Sport
Big Matchdays
One of the exciting things about the Premier League season is that it is full of high-stakes matches, some of which are spread throughout this calendar:
- Matchweek 5: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United, September 14-16, 2024.
- Matchweek 10: Manchester City vs. Manchester United, November 2-4, 2024.
- Matchweek 15: Everton vs. Liverpool—Merseyside Derby, December 7, 2024.
Broadcasting Details
The Premier League 2024-25 season can be watched live on various platforms. Sky Sports and BT Sport will continue to be the two major Premier League broadcasters in the UK, covering the majority of the matches. The Premier League also has contracts with various networks across the world, ensuring that matches are accessible worldwide.
- Sky Sports: Shows 128 matches live in a season, including Friday Night Football, Saturday and Sunday matches, and Monday Night Football.
- BT Sport: Shows Saturday evening matches and midweek games.
- Amazon Prime Video: Streams a selection of fixtures during the festive period.
Must-Watch Matches
- Manchester United vs. Liverpool – October 21, 2024
- Chelsea vs. Arsenal – November 11, 2024
- Tottenham vs. Manchester City – December 9, 2024
- Arsenal vs. Chelsea – March 1, 2025
- Liverpool vs. Manchester United – April 12, 2025
On a Final Note
The Premier League 2024-25 season is going to bring along its moments full of awe and high-stakes drama from the beginning to the end. Now that the full schedule is out, fans can start circling the dates of the must-attend fixtures in their calendars. Whether coming to the grounds or viewing from afar, there’s a season of end-to-end football in store.
As teams prepare to duke it out for supremacy, the world would again be watching the Premier League, still standing tall as the peak of club football and parading the best talents with the most fanatical sets of supporters in the world.
