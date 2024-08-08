Premier League 2024-25 Fixtures: Essential Dates, Top Games, and Live Broadcast Information

The Premier League has just made public its fixtures for the 2024/25 season in June. As it goes every season, dates and times of matches are subject to change, especially those selected for the live broadcast. Running parallel to this, speculations among the fans and analysts regarding the premier league odds for upcoming matches have also started. Here’s a rundown of some of the key fixtures, dates, and broadcast information.

Key Fixtures and Dates

Opening Weekend:

Manchester United vs. Fulham at Old Trafford – Friday, August 16, 2024.

Manchester City will defend their title with a match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Liverpool faces a visit to Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 17, which will mark Ipswich’s first match in the Premier League for 22 years.

Top Games to Watch:

Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Classic match on December 3, 2024

Manchester City vs Liverpool: A potential title decider on March 15, 2025.

North London Derby: Tottenham vs. Arsenal on January 14, 2025

International Breaks:

September 2-10, 2024

October 7-15, 2024

November 11-19, 2024

March 24-April 1, 2025

Top Teams and Broadcast Coverage



The competition for the top spots is expected to be fierce, with traditional powerhouses like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal looking to assert their dominance, while teams like Newcastle United and Aston Villa aim to break into the top four.

Here’s a table of some of the top fixtures scheduled for live broadcasts in the first few months:

Date Fixture Time Broadcast Network August 16, 2024 Manchester United vs. Fulham 8:00 PM Sky Sports August 18, 2024 Chelsea vs. Manchester City 4:30 PM Sky Sports September 28, 2024 Arsenal vs. Liverpool 5:30 PM BT Sport October 6, 2024 Tottenham vs. Chelsea 2:00 PM Sky Sports November 2, 2024 Manchester City vs. Arsenal 4:30 PM BT Sport

Big Matchdays

One of the exciting things about the Premier League season is that it is full of high-stakes matches, some of which are spread throughout this calendar:

Matchweek 5 : Liverpool vs. Newcastle United, September 14-16, 2024.

: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United, September 14-16, 2024. Matchweek 10 : Manchester City vs. Manchester United, November 2-4, 2024.

: Manchester City vs. Manchester United, November 2-4, 2024. Matchweek 15: Everton vs. Liverpool—Merseyside Derby, December 7, 2024.

Broadcasting Details



The Premier League 2024-25 season can be watched live on various platforms. Sky Sports and BT Sport will continue to be the two major Premier League broadcasters in the UK, covering the majority of the matches. The Premier League also has contracts with various networks across the world, ensuring that matches are accessible worldwide.

Must-Watch Matches

Manchester United vs. Liverpool – October 21, 2024

Chelsea vs. Arsenal – November 11, 2024

Tottenham vs. Manchester City – December 9, 2024

Arsenal vs. Chelsea – March 1, 2025

Liverpool vs. Manchester United – April 12, 2025

On a Final Note



The Premier League 2024-25 season is going to bring along its moments full of awe and high-stakes drama from the beginning to the end. Now that the full schedule is out, fans can start circling the dates of the must-attend fixtures in their calendars. Whether coming to the grounds or viewing from afar, there’s a season of end-to-end football in store.

As teams prepare to duke it out for supremacy, the world would again be watching the Premier League, still standing tall as the peak of club football and parading the best talents with the most fanatical sets of supporters in the world.