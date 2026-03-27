Post-Split Fixtures key to Celtic, Rangers and Hearts

The teams in each group play each other once, for a total of five matches. This brings the fixture list to the magic number of 38, with each side in the 12-team league having played each other three times to that point (for a total of 33 matches).

That may sound (relatively) straightforward, but there are intricacies and idiosyncrasies that can ultimately have a significant impact on the title race.

For example, the schedule-makers typically want to avoid any possibility of title-clinchers coinciding with derby matches, so there is usually an attempt to have the Glasgow and Edinburgh derbies (particularly the former) scheduled just after the split in an attempt to keep tensions (relatively) low and lessen the burden on police.

Then there is the matter of home and away matches. Despite every attempt being made to have all 12 teams end up with 19 home and 19 away fixtures, clubs finishing 20/18 or 18/20 isn’t unheard of.

Post-Split Scenarios

For example, Celtic will head into the split having played 16 home matches and 17 away. Their final match against Rangers will definitely be at Celtic Park. However, they have already hosted three of the four other teams likely to be in the top six—Hibs, Falkirk and Motherwell—twice.

Assuming the Hoops’ post-split fixture list includes a home match to league-leaders Hearts (which would give the two clubs an even 2/2 split home and away in their four matches this season), they would either end up facing Hibs, Falkirk and Motherwell an “extra” time at home (for a 3/1 split) or with only 18 home dates for the campaign.

With so much at stake, that extra home match could make all the difference. Which means, the post-split scheduling could have as much of an impact on the title race as any ball kicked in anger this season.

Crazy? Yes. But needs must, as they say.