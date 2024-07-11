The Most Popular Betting Markets for Soccer Fans

Here is an updated list of the most popular bet types for this sport, which you can find in almost every bookmaker:

Match Result (1X2): Betting on the outcome of a match. 1 – home team wins, 2 – away team wins, X – draw.

: A bet that can be placed on all exotic outcomes. For example, the total number of assists, if a certain player will get injured, etc. In-Play Betting: Any bet you place while the match is in progress.

Which one is better?

It is not possible to say that one of them will be better than the others. Each one will have different odds. You need to try to find a good balance between the risk/reward to make the ideal choice. For example, 1×2 is a simple bet and the risk is low, but the odds will often be unsatisfactory. Asian Handicap, on the other hand, offers very high odds, but you may have to take too much risk.

The general rule of thumb is that the lower the probability of an outcome occurring, the higher odds will be offered by the bookmaker. If you can’t find a bet that suits you, we recommend checking out the in-game options. In this option, the odds are usually slightly higher and, more importantly, they change dynamically. This means that a type of bet that normally has low odds can suddenly go up. It all depends on how the match is going and in-game betting can present an opportunity at any given moment that you shouldn’t miss.