Pancyprian Freedoms Win Amateur Cup 2024

This national competition is held under the auspices of the USASA (United States Adult Soccer Association), the preeminent amateur soccer association in the United States with over 220,000 members. The National Amateur Cup is the oldest ongoing adult amateur soccer tournament in the United States. It is celebrating its 100th year of competition this year.

In addition to the Cup and title, the New York Pancyprian Freedoms will receive a berth in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup competition, which includes both amateur and professional teams, to be played later this year.