Pancyprian Freedoms Through To Amateur Cup Final

The two clubs will compete to win the Fitz Marth Cup, awarded to the winner of the National Amateur Cup Soccer Tournament. The National Amateur Cup is the oldest ongoing adult amateur soccer tournament in the United States. It is celebrating its 100th year of competition this year.

Later today, the women’s adult amateur semi-finals will be held at NIU Stadium, as follows:

5:30 p.m. (Central)

Rochester Lazers (Rochester, NY) vs. Winger FC (Charlotte, NC)

8:00 p.m. (Central)

Pan World Elite WFC (Utah) vs. Edgewater Castle FC (Chicago, IL)

The women’s finals will be held on Sunday, July 28 at noon.

This national competition is held under the auspices of the USASA (United States Adult Soccer Association), the preeminent amateur soccer association in the United States with over 220,000 members. The winner of the title of National Amateur Cup Champion is the top distinction that an elite amateur soccer club can earn in the United States. Unlike other amateur competitions in the U.S., the National Amateur Cup tournament is open to any amateur adult team in the U.S., that enters and competes in one of the regional qualifying events.

Tickets to the women’s semi-finals and the finals, on Saturday (men’s) and Sunday (women’s), can be purchased at: https://usadultsoccer.com/national-amateur-cup/