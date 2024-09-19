Legality of Online Casinos in Australia 2024

In Australia, according to https://casinoaushub.com/, gambling is regulated primarily under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. This law prohibits the operation of local online casinos Australia, poker sites and betting platforms, which makes it impossible to create such services within the country. However, this does not mean that Australian players are completely restricted in their options.

How Legal are Online Pokies

Online pokies in australian online casino are in a legal “grey zone”. Although local laws prohibit operators from launching casinos within the country, Australian players can legally use the services of sites registered overseas. It is important to choose aussie online casino that have licences from reputable international regulators such as:

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA);

UK Gambling Commission (UKGC);

Curacao eGaming.

These licences confirm that the casino operates to strict standards, and in the event of a dispute, you’ll be able to appeal to the regulator.

It is also worth paying attention to the game developers that casino Australia cooperates with. Legal operators work with licensed providers, which guarantees honest results in slots and other games. This is important for safety and players’ confidence that their chances of winning are not tampered with.

Current Laws Regarding Gambling

Before you start playing at an AUS online casino, it is important to understand the local rules and laws governing gambling. In addition to the national Interactive Gambling Act 2001, each state and territory has its own legislation. These regulate both online and offline gambling and are worth researching if you live in cities such as Brisbane, Darwin or other regions.

Each state and territory has its own nuances in regulating gambling, so it’s important to familiarise yourself with local laws before you start playing.

Australian Capital Territory

In the Australian Capital Territory, gambling is regulated under the Gambling and Horse Racing Control Act 1999. They are overseen by the ACT Gambling and Racing Commission. Both AU casino online and offline gambling are permitted here.

New South Wales

The Gambling Machines Act 2001 and the Casino Control Act 1992 apply in New South Wales. Regulation is carried out by the New South Wales Alcohol and Gambling Authority. Both online and offline gambling are permitted in the state.

Northern Territory

In the Northern Territory, gambling is regulated under the Gambling Control Act 1993. The Northern Territory Racing and Betting Commission enforces the Act. Both online casinos that accept Australian players and offline gambling are permitted here.

Queensland

Queensland has the Casino Control Act 1982 and the Gaming Machines Act 1991. These laws are overseen by the Liquor and Gambling Regulation Authority. Both online and offline gambling are permitted in the state.

South Australia

In South Australia, gambling is regulated under the Casino Act 1997 and the Gaming Machines Act 1992. South Africa Consumer and Business Services monitors compliance with these regulations. Online and offline gambling is authorised.

Tasmania

Tasmania has the Casino Control Act 1997 and the Gambling Control Act 1993. The Liquor and Gaming Commission of Tasmania is the regulator. Both online and offline gambling is permitted.

Victoria

In Victoria, gambling is regulated by the Gambling Regulation Act 2003 and the Casino Control Act 1991. The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission is responsible for their enforcement. Online and offline gambling is permitted.

Western Australia

In Western Australia, the Western Australian Horse Racing and Betting Act 2003, the Gambling and Betting Commission Act 1987 and the Casino Control Act 1984 apply. The Department of Racing, Gaming and Liquor regulates the sector. Casinos in Australia are strictly limited in this state, but offline gambling is allowed.