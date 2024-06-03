Will Next season be Pep Guardiola’s last at Man City?

When Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City in 2016, he was met with a chorus of naysayers and down players, who stated that he wouldn’t be able to impart his style of football on the Premier League.

At the end of his first full season in charge in 2017, the detractors looked to be correct, with Antonio Conte’s attritional Chelsea lifting the title and City struggling for consistency, winding up at the end of the season in 4th place.

However, from that moment on, the Premier League has been all about Manchester City, who have produced some of the most consistent and swashbuckling football that England’s top-flight has ever seen, with the blues smashing plenty of records along the way.

Under Guardiola, City have won 6 Premier League titles, two FA Cups, 4 Carabao Cups and finally, the much coveted Champions League in 2023 – overcoming Inter Milan in an historic final in Istanbul.

His place amongst the great managers of world football is undisputed and with his presence in the dugout at the Etihad Stadium next season, City should be in the hunt once more.

Changes at City?

One of the key components of the success Manchester City have enjoyed in recent years is the quality of their investment on the pitch and once again in 2024, it looks as if plenty of chopping and changing will be done to the playing squad.

The future of the talismanic Kevin de Bruyne looks uncertain, with the Belgian’s contract at the club also up for renewal at the end of 2025 and with plenty of potential suitors, it is unclear if de Bruyne will still be at City next term.

In the same boat are the likes of Ederson and Bernardo Silva, two key players in the club’s success in recent times, but who may be looking for new challenges, whilst Kalvin Phillips looks certain to leave City – following a couple of campaigns on the periphery.

Incomings at City always tend to be shrewd and the likes of Dani Olmo and Reece James are two players that have been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad and who could clearly boost the playing personnel next term.

Can City make it 5?

No matter who lines up for City at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, the blues will undoubtedly be the favourites to clinch the Premier League crown once again in America and beyond, with the Champions League also sure to be in their sights.

Arsenal have spent copious amounts of money to keep pace with City but still can’t seem to catch them, whilst Liverpool will be looking to kick on again under the incoming Arne Slot.

However, the Manchester City juggernaut invariably rumbles on and with Pep Guardiola at the helm, anything looks to be possible on the blue side of Manchester currently.