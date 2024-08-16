MLS Preview: Minnesota Utd v Seattle Sounders

The MLS Western Conference returns after a month’s break for the Leagues Cup, with Minnesota United looking to upset the odds against Seattle Sounders.
Brian Schmetzer’s side have performed admirably in the newly formed soccer tournament, which aims to bring together MLS and Liga MX sides from the US and Mexico, as 47 first division clubs in Canada, Mexico and the United States will compete in the World Cup-style tournament sanctioned by Concacaf.
The competition reaches its final stages at the time of writing, with Minnesota, who were defeated by the Sounders in the Group Stage, will aim to gain a measure of revenge when they meet again on August 24 at the Allianz Field.
Despite such a poor showing from the US at the 2024 Copa America, Schmetzer has welcomed the return of his international stars, and having comfortably dealt with Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM, with a 4-0 victory in the round of 16.
When attention turns back to MLS action, it will be interesting to see if either side can hit the ground running, with both flattering to deceive throughout the first stages of the campaign.
In this article, we take a look into the factors that will decide the outcome of this MLS clash, the key players for each team, and match predictions before the action commences. Read on to find out more.
Minnesota United
Minnesota have endured a challenging few months over the summer, and have been dealt a further blow with several setbacks in the transfer window.
With the imminent departure of Alejandro Bran to English side Burton Albion, manager Eric Ramsey’s squad has become even thinner.
The former assistant to Erik ten Hag at Manchester United arrived in the MLS this February and has endured some lukewarm results. Currently ninth in the table in the Western Conference, their leaky defense is proving costly.
Even though they beat San Jose 2-0 at home, a late capitulation to DC United, in which Christan Benteke and Aaron Herrera scored late goals to come back and win 3-2, underscores exactly why the best online betting sites have them as underdogs to beat the Sounders later this month – they lack the consistency needed to compete.
For Ramsey, having the ability to sign more players will greatly improve their chances. Matus Kmet and center back Jefferson Diaz arrived earlier in the window, but Minnesota have found themselves frustrated with bringing players to Lake Superior.
The club had been linked with two 22-year-olds – defensive midfielder Tomas Rigo, and Hungarian Mihaly Kata — but both efforts were reportedly thwarted by the players’ current clubs. The next target is believed to be Argentine attacking midfielder Joaquin Pereyra, but the Loons securing his services from Atlético Tucumán appears ambitious.
Overall, it could be another tough few weeks ahead for Minnesota, who will be hoping a win over Seattle can turn things around and get a winning run going.
Seattle Sounders
One of the most successful sides in the history of the MLS, it would come as a surprise to many that the Sounders have struggled so much domestically as they have as of late. However, their pursuit of the Leagues Cup could compensate for some poor performances in the early stages of the season.
As mentioned, Seattle swept aside Pumas in the last 16, and now face LAFC in the quarter-finals, who at the time of writing, are one of the favorites to win the competition.
They beat Sounders 3-0 the last time the two sides met, but the goalscoring prowess of Jordan Morris, as well as Paul Rothrock’s experience, could be enough for Schmetzer’s side to get over the line after impressing against the Mexicans.
That was a statement by that group that we’re going to do good things this year,” the Head Coach said. “What I’m most proud about this group is against Necaxa [in the group stage], when things started to shift sideways, we didn’t have an answer.
“But, when Pumas was on top of us and they got the [disallowed] goal and things were going their way, we shifted that momentum. We brought it back to ourselves.”
Albert Rusnák will be another player key in unlocking Minnesota’s vulnerable defense. The Slovakian has been at the club since 2022, but with only eight goals in that time, had previously lacked the cutting edge required to play as an attacking midfielder.
His failed exploits in Europe – playing for Groningen after coming through the ranks at Manchester City, led him to Real Salt Lake before joining Seattle, and the 30-year-old is now enjoying a purple patch that could prove crucial for the business end of the season.
Overall, the match of August 24 will go a long way to see who will carry the baton for the next part of the MLS season. Minnesota will need all three points to build some confidence and could exploit the Sounders’ busy schedule to snatch victory. However, Seattle had too much quality last time out, and that is likely to be the case again, even away from home.
Full time Prediction: Minnesota United 0-1 Seattle Sounders
