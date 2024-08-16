MLS Preview: Minnesota Utd v Seattle Sounders

The MLS Western Conference returns after a month’s break for the Leagues Cup, with Minnesota United looking to upset the odds against Seattle Sounders.

Brian Schmetzer’s side have performed admirably in the newly formed soccer tournament, which aims to bring together MLS and Liga MX sides from the US and Mexico, as 47 first division clubs in Canada, Mexico and the United States will compete in the World Cup-style tournament sanctioned by Concacaf.

The competition reaches its final stages at the time of writing, with Minnesota, who were defeated by the Sounders in the Group Stage, will aim to gain a measure of revenge when they meet again on August 24 at the Allianz Field.

Despite such a poor showing from the US at the 2024 Copa America, Schmetzer has welcomed the return of his international stars, and having comfortably dealt with Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM, with a 4-0 victory in the round of 16.

When attention turns back to MLS action, it will be interesting to see if either side can hit the ground running, with both flattering to deceive throughout the first stages of the campaign.

In this article, we take a look into the factors that will decide the outcome of this MLS clash, the key players for each team, and match predictions before the action commences. Read on to find out more.