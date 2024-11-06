Man City shortlist two midfield targets to replace injured Rodri

Rodri has been with City since 2019 and has quickly become a crucial part of their success. He does not just defend, he also plays a key role in starting attacks from deep within City’s half. His calmness under pressure and understanding of the game have made him one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Losing him for the rest of the season is undoubtedly a huge blow for City, but the club is already working hard to ensure his absence does not affect their quest for another title-laden season.

Though Manchester City has a quality squad, finding someone who can replicate Rodri’s influence on the pitch is not an easy thing to do. Though Pep Guardiola has other options, like Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic, neither player quite fits the mold of Rodri. This is why City is seriously considering signing a new midfielder in the (winter window) January transfer window. The two main targets for this role are Adam Wharton and Ederson.

Adam Wharton is a 20-year-old midfielder currently plying his trade at Crystal Palace. Despite his young age, Wharton has made huge impressions in the Premier League with his performances at Palace. His impressive displays even earned him a spot in the England squad for the Euro 2024 tournament, though he didn’t get playing time.

Wharton is the type of midfielder that can both defend and attack. He is strong in tackles and reads the game quite well, which makes him an excellent fit for the defensive midfield role. But he also can drive forward with the ball and contribute to his team’s attacks. He however lacks enough experience, and he is still learning the ropes of elite football, and that may be a consideration for City when they decide to make a choice.

One interesting thing about this potential transfer is that Wharton has also been linked with Liverpool as well. The Reds have long been admirers of the young midfielder and were reportedly interested in signing him this summer. If Man City moves for Wharton in January, it could deal a major blow to Liverpool’s transfer plans.

The second player on Manchester City’s radar is Ederson, a 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder who currently plays for Atalanta. Ederson has been one of Atalanta’s standout players in recent seasons, helping them win the Europa League last season. His performances in Europe have caught the attention of several big clubs, including Man City.

Unlike Wharton, Ederson has more experience at the top level of European football, having played in both the Serie A and in European competitions (UCL and UEL). He is best known for his physicality, stamina, and ability to dictate the tempo of a game from midfield. He is also a strong passer, which is an important attribute for any midfielder in Guardiola’s system. He already has a pass completion of 84%, and he makes 1.87 tackles per 90 according to FBref. Ederson’s passing stat is slightly better than Adam Wharton’s, who has a pass completion of 78.7% but a better tackle ratio of 3.1 tackles per 90.

Manchester City has been keeping a close eye on Ederson for some time now. They have sent scouts to watch him play for Atalanta, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. However, prying him away from the Italian club may not be easy. Atalanta has already lost one key midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, to Juventus this past summer, so they may be reluctant to sell Ederson in the middle of the season.

Who is City’s preferred midfielder?

While both Wharton and Ederson are highly rated, it seems that Ederson is Manchester City’s preferred choice to replace Rodri. His experience, particularly in European competitions, gives him an edge over the younger Wharton. City is keen on competing on multiple fronts in the Premier League, Champions League, and other domestic cups, so having a seasoned player like Ederson could be key to their success.

That said, City won’t be putting all their eggs in one basket. If a deal for Ederson proves too difficult to pull off in January, they will likely turn their attention to Wharton. The young Englishman has shown tremendous potential, and with the right guidance, he could develop into one of the best midfielders in the league.

Replacing a player of Rodri’s stature is no easy feat, but Manchester City has a strong track record when it comes to transfers. Pep Guardiola has a knack for identifying the right players for his system, and he and his team will likely make a smart decision in January.

Conclusion

Both Adam Wharton and Ederson are excellent options to replace Rodri, and either player could help City maintain their dominance in the Premier League and push into the Champions League.

While Ederson seems to be the preferred choice due to his experience, Wharton’s potential should not be underestimated, as he has immense potential that could be unlocked at the Etihad.