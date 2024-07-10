Could Argentina’s Copa America Success Derail Inter Miami’s MLS Cup Push?

The football betting odds for Major League Soccer still make Inter Miami favorites to lift the season-ending MLS Cup – partly because, you would expect, the Messi factor.

But the football tips columns will be acutely aware that, as well as the games Messi has missed while competing at Copa America, there will likely be a period of rest that follows the tournament – damaging Inter’s hopes of a maiden MLS Cup title.

All isn’t quite as it seems in the Miami camp either. As of early July, they were the highest-scoring team in the MLS, however the Expected Goals data had them ranked as just the eleventh most efficient attacking side in the competition.

That suggests they have over-performed in front of goal, which is due largely to the finishing skills of Messi and Luis Suarez. However, it’s likely that the pair of 37-year-olds will experience a downturn at some point during the campaign, at which time Miami will likely regress accordingly.