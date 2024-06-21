Analyzing the Impact of Gambling on Soccer Supporter Clubs

If you happen to be a member of a soccer supporter club, online betting can make the experience a lot more exciting. Not only does wagering on your favorite team demonstrate devotion, but it also gives you a reason to cheer harder. You get to share a bit more glory with your team when they win, just as you feel a bit more pain when they lose. Still, soccer betting has influenced soccer supporter clubs in other ways.

Then Vs. Now

Let’s go way back to the 1984-85 English Premier League season. Back then, bookies would generally offer odds on money lines, spreads, and totals, although some had a few more offerings. Now, it wasn’t a good year to be a Stoke City fan, as the Potters went a miserable 3-8-31. A bettor would have almost the same chances of winning a straight bet on a European roulette wheel.

Not even the most die-hard Stoke City fan with a bent for betting would want to back such a terrible team unless they hated money. Of course, one wouldn’t expect a die-hard fan to bet against their team, either. That doesn’t leave a lot of options aside from game totals.

If modern online sports betting was available and as easily accessible in 1985 as it is today, those same Stoke City supporters would have been able to be far more active in terms of betting. That’s because today’s top bookies offer odds on a vast array of things like:

Alternative Spreads

Alternative Totals

Yellow Cards

Corner Kicks

Shot Totals

Throw-ins

Correct Score

Winning Margins

Asian Handicap

They also offer all sorts of game and team props, along with other bets, such as whether the final score will be an odd or even number.

This year’s version of the 1984-85 Stoke City club was Sheffield United which went a laughable 3-7-28. Again, nobody in their right mind would routinely back that team to win, and fans couldn’t bet against them in good conscience. However, being able to bet on Sheffield United games without being a bad supporter would have made the season a lot more bearable. If you saw fans leaving the stadium after a loss with smiles on their faces, it was likely because they won a bet. One could argue that the availability of soccer betting made the season more bearable for many fans.

Increased Interest in Soccer

It’s not like soccer needs more fans. After all, it is the most popular sport in the world. That said, soccer betting almost certainly contributes to a growing fanbase. Someone who knows nothing about soccer might bet on a team like Manchester City or Arsenal just for the heck of it. Seeing how those teams win far more often than they lose, how could that soccer newbie not become a fan? In the same sense, a supporter of a team like Man City, who has never bet, might be more inclined to start betting because their team is doing so well. It looks like easy money.

Conclusion

Soccer betting is immensely popular these days and continues to trend upward. While this can positively impact soccer support clubs, it’s important to keep a level head and bet responsibly. That way, it will continue to add to the excitement of being a fan.