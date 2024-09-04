From FIFA to PES: The Battle of Soccer Franchises

FIFA’s Career Mode has quite a reputation because it offers anything you can think of. It’s the main aspect of the single player experience. On the other hand, PES is renowned for its so-called Master League, which follows similar principles.

Now, PES is more authentic in how you feel. It’s an immersive experience that perfectly replicates the real life experience, all these while offline.

PES is straightforward and doesn’t really have much room for improvement, as there’s not much more to add. While FIFA’s single player mode is pretty good too, it’s far from offering all the features available in PES.

When it comes to the single player mode, FIFA is slightly behind PES.

The Multiplayer Mode

The multiplayer mode is often the factor that makes the difference for gamers. FIFA excels at this level. The Ultimate Team mode brings in a unique experience with a serious impact on the gameplay. There are plenty of options as well, so the multiplayer mode can be customized in the smallest details.

While the MyClub experience in PES is fairly good too, it can’t compete against FIFA’s superior mode.

FIFA has a major advantage too, the massive player base. This means players can be matched within seconds only. No matter what time of the day or night you’re playing, there will be plenty of players waiting for a game.

Connectivity is excellent too. Unfortunately, PES struggles there, with connection problems being among the main reasons of frustration. However, PES compensates with the affordable prices for a dream team.

FIFA offers many opportunities, as well as rewards. This means players tend to follow schedules and get online more often in order to avoid missing out on these extras.

The bad news is casual players will feel a bit overwhelmed. They’ll feel spammed, and since they can’t be online all the time, FIFA makes them feel like they’re missing out.

In short, when it comes to comparison, FIFA excels in multiplayer mode with its Ultimate Team mode, large player base, and quick match-ups