From FIFA to PES: The Battle of Soccer Franchises

FIFA and Pro Evolution Football (PES) are by far the two most famous football franchises in terms of video games. FIFA is specialized in user selection and deep customization. Meanwhile, PES offers a more natural approach and ball movement, which makes it more difficult.
This competition has been ongoing for decades. But what works for some gamers won’t work for others. Which franchise is the best? Hard to tell, but let’s see a deep comparison of the two to help you make the right decision.
FIFA vs. PES: A Comprehensive Comparison
FIFA’s Career Mode has quite a reputation because it offers anything you can think of. It’s the main aspect of the single player experience. On the other hand, PES is renowned for its so-called Master League, which follows similar principles.
Now, PES is more authentic in how you feel. It’s an immersive experience that perfectly replicates the real life experience, all these while offline.
PES is straightforward and doesn’t really have much room for improvement, as there’s not much more to add. While FIFA’s single player mode is pretty good too, it’s far from offering all the features available in PES.
When it comes to the single player mode, FIFA is slightly behind PES.
The Multiplayer Mode
The multiplayer mode is often the factor that makes the difference for gamers. FIFA excels at this level. The Ultimate Team mode brings in a unique experience with a serious impact on the gameplay. There are plenty of options as well, so the multiplayer mode can be customized in the smallest details.
While the MyClub experience in PES is fairly good too, it can’t compete against FIFA’s superior mode.
FIFA has a major advantage too, the massive player base. This means players can be matched within seconds only. No matter what time of the day or night you’re playing, there will be plenty of players waiting for a game.
Connectivity is excellent too. Unfortunately, PES struggles there, with connection problems being among the main reasons of frustration. However, PES compensates with the affordable prices for a dream team.
FIFA offers many opportunities, as well as rewards. This means players tend to follow schedules and get online more often in order to avoid missing out on these extras.
The bad news is casual players will feel a bit overwhelmed. They’ll feel spammed, and since they can’t be online all the time, FIFA makes them feel like they’re missing out.
In short, when it comes to comparison, FIFA excels in multiplayer mode with its Ultimate Team mode, large player base, and quick match-ups
The Gameplay
FIFA offers an arcade-line experience, similar to old school video games. PES is more realistic, but that also means more difficult.
Sure, FIFA offers a decent dose of realism as well, but it can’t compare to PES. When playing PES, it nearly feels like watching a real life game. The ball, the movement, the running, everything screams realism.
That’s because PES has successfully implemented real world physics. FIFA has a bigger player base, including many casual players. They don’t necessarily have the patience to discover sophisticated physics, hence the arcade experience.
FIFA is definitely easier and more suitable for everyone. PES is for those who can put some time in. As you immerse into both games, you’ll spot the differences right away.
It’s hard to determine a clear winner in terms of gameplay because, at the end of the day, it’s only a matter of personal preferences. If you want an easy gameplay, go for FIFA. If you want to invest time and appreciate the realistic experience, go for PES.
FIFA’s gameplay hasn’t changed a lot since its old school versions, back in the 1990s or even early 2000s, many of these versions available over RomsPedia, an online platform that serves as a large encyclopedia for ROMs and ISOs.
The Graphics
Graphics can also be considered a matter of personal preferences. At first, FIFA looked like the clear winner. It’s more popular and developers obviously have a higher budget to invest. But the truth is graphics require more than that.
For instance, FIFA offers realistic clothing. The hair looks natural, and the animations are pretty smooth as well. It’s mainly about small details, which add to the overall experience. However, FIFA has always had a bad reputation for the actual faces. That’s where PES comes in.
Faces in PES are more authentic, but they also look good and close to the actual players.
Another small detail to consider is the grass. PES has more vibrant graphics when it comes to the field. Indeed, it’s not the most important thing in the world, but then again, it adds to the overall realistic experience.
Overall, FIFA impresses with detailed clothing and animations, but PES wins in authenticity with better player faces and vibrant graphics.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo.
The published material expresses the position of the author, which may not coincide with the opinion of the editor.