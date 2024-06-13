The Evolution of Soccer Betting: What Does the Future Hold? 

The future of soccer betting will be heavily centered around accumulators, in-play bets, and data analysis. Already, these three things have become huge trends and look set to be a big part of soccer betting over the coming decade. No matter what your experience level is, it’s important that you know how they work and why they’ve become so popular.

Accumulators

Accumulators have been an upward trend in sports betting – and soccer betting, more specifically – ever since the start of the 2020s. If you didn’t know, an accumulator is a special type of bet where you combine multiple bets into one single wager. For the accumulator to win, every outcome you’ve bet on must happen. Otherwise, the bet loses.

An example of an accumulator would be if you bet on three different MLS games under one wager, such as Inter Miami (WIN) vs New York City, NY Red Bulls (WIN) vs Cinicinati, and Orlando City (WIN) vs Toronto. Providing your three teams won, you’d be taking home a healthy profit.

The reason why accumulators are the present and future of soccer betting is because of exactly this — they have huge profit potential. By combining multiple bets into one, the odds automatically go higher due to the outcome being less likely, which then increases the returns. This is why the more bets you add to your accumulator, the higher the odds will go. Naturally, the trade-off is that the bet is more likely to lose, although this is a risk that millions of bettors are willing to take.

In-play Bets

In-play betting, also known as “live betting”, will also serve a significant role in the future of soccer betting. As the name suggests, in-play bets are bets that are placed while a game is actively going on, whether it’s a World Cup final or MLS matchup. You can place in-play bets by using any of the sportsbooks listed on minimumdepositbettingsites.com.

Let’s say that the FIFA World Cup final is taking place between France and England. During the game, France score to make it 1-0 in the 70th minute. As a result, France’s odds are slashed from high odds (unlikely) to lower odds (very likely). If you’re confident France can see out the result and win the game, you might be tempted to place a live in-play bet on France to win.

A couple of things are always guaranteed with in-play bets: excitement and fast-changing odds. This is ultimately why soccer fans love them. And remember, in-play bets don’t just cover the final result. You can also bet on things like yellow cards, red cards, corners taken, freekicks given, penalties scored, and more, so the opportunities are endless.

Data Analysis

Data analysis is now a key part of the soccer betting experience. What fans are doing is using highly sophisticated data models and algorithms to identify trends, uncover patterns, and (ultimately) place more winning bets. The logic is simple: don’t place bets on emotion. Instead, place bets based entirely on data that covers a wide-range of factors, from goals and assists to head-to-head records.

A common occurrence is for fans to use sports betting data analysis sites to find bets that are likely to happen. For example, the data for a match between Manchester City and PSG in the Champions League might indicate that both teams are probable to score at some point in the game, which would then encourage fans to place ‘Both Teams to Score’ bets.

If you’re serious about soccer betting, you should also be using data analysis tools and sites, too. Some of them are available for free while others require subscription fees, so it’s always a good idea to shop around first so that you can find the best option for you.

How Soccer Betting Has Evolved Over Time

Soccer betting has evolved substantially over time. In the past, people would place bets with very little thought behind them. It was more about the fun of betting — not the profit aspect. Now, though, this has all changed, as modern soccer betting has become highly centered around data, odds, and winnings as much as possible. There’s also been a huge emergence of ‘Betting Tipsters’, who are expert individuals in the field of soccer betting. These individuals have social media pages and websites where they regularly post their tips and predictions for upcoming games, with the idea being that fans follow along with the tips so they can also win.

Is Soccer Betting Profitable?

Yes — soccer betting can be profitable. This is largely thanks to the cultural shift that has seen fans start placing data-backed bets, from accumulators to moneylines, instead of bets based on instinct. Not to mention, there’s also been a huge rise in free betting tools on the market, such as betting calculators and trackers. Again, these have helped to massively boost bettor’s profits and make the soccer betting world a thriving place.