Euro 2016 Round of 16: Ronaldo comes alive

For a while, it looked as though Euro 2016 was going to be a party without a host because for 45 minutes, France were in all kinds of trouble against the Irish. Starting slowly, they conceded a second minute penalty through a clumsy Pogba challenge on Long, Brady stepping up to convert the kick, in off the post.

From there, the French played with insufficient intensity through to half-time, Ireland keeping them at arm’s length with some ease, right up until the final moments. France ended the half with a flurry of activity and that proved portentous, not simply because it suggested that the home side were finally getting going but also that Ireland, who had three fewer days of preparation, were beginning to run out of steam.

In the end, Ireland were defeated by their lack of ambition in the early minutes after the break, defending in numbers and forgetting to play on the front foot whenever possible as they had in the first half. By conceding territory to the French, they were merely inviting disaster and it ultimately arrived when Griezmann pounced twice in three minutes either side of the hour mark to turn the game on its head.

Discipline

The 58th minute equaliser unhinged the Irish so badly that for the following ten minutes, the discipline which had hitherto been their strength went AWOL, such that the second goal came for France on the counterattack, a disaster shortly thereafter compounded by Duffy’s desperate lunge at Griezmann that resulted in a red card and, in effect, the end of the game.

For Ireland, overall, it’s been a positive competition where new players have emerged from the shadow of the likes of Given, Keane and O’Shea and have provided strong signs that they can go on into the World Cup qualifiers with real confidence, particularly if they play with the drive they showed in the first 45 minutes.

France move forward and will take similar confidence from this game, coming from behind to win and playing with more intensity and bravery in the second period. That style needs to become emblematic of the team if they are to progress further, but they will be pleased to see the way Griezmann has stepped up to look a real goalscoring threat now.

That’s because, as we have seen, finding a finisher in this competition has been an issue for everyone. Gignac, who came on in the second half, looks as if he couldn’t score in a massage parlour, even if equipped with a handful of gift vouchers and an instruction booklet.