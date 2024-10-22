The Card Classic Game For Beginner Players

The first steps to play Hi-Lo

Hi-Lo boasts the simplicity and straightforward rules of the game. The game aims to guess whether the next card dealt will be higher or lower.

Once you guess right, you win the game. If you guess wrong and lose, nothing happens and you are up for the next round. So, it is great for casino beginners to try this game before going to the other card game. The rapid gameplay and elements attract the loyal following of experienced players.

The game doesn’t have a stable payout. So, there is no preset paytable for the Hi-Lo.

Hi-Low predictions

The game predicts whether the next card to deal is higher or lower in value. The value is based on the previous card. It is best to familiarize yourself with the suit of playing cards before playing the game. Knowing the value of each card helps you understand the game. So, you will know whether you win or lose. Here are the values of face cards:

Ace has a value of 1

King has a value of 13

Basics rules of Hi-Lo

The stake is the first thing to consider when playing Hi-Lo. The amount of how much you bet each time placing it. When placing bets, you can see the probability calculations indicating how the card will be higher or lower. When you don’t like the odds, you can skip the next card.

Every time you make the right prediction, the win multiplier increases. The multiplier will be indicated in “green” under the cards. Take note that it is all up to you if you cash out the winning or leave it too late. Once you make the wrong prediction, expect to lose the earned win multiplier.

In every card, if the same card is drawn again, it means choosing either higher or loser wins the bet. But, A or K is excluded. Hi-Lo is a perfect game for beginners and high rollers. The min and max bet changes according to the local fiat currency or cryptocurrency selected.

House Edge and Hi-Lo payouts

Hi-Lo has a theoretical return of 99% to players. Be mindful of the payouts, which depend on the multiplier when you choose to cash out. It depends on the strategy you use. When playing in 미니왕, you should learn the following:

house edges

RTP

odds

Hi-Lo strategies and tips

Although Hi-Lo is an easy game from the online casino, there are things to consider before you place bets, such as:

amount you bet each time you play

bearing in mind your bankroll

betting limits

Next is the risk you take when betting on the high or low. You need to skip the card when you don’t like the odds. As the classic game or reward and risk, the more risk to take, the higher the potential payouts are. When taking too much of the risk, you can lose everything.

Betting

The player is given the time to choose a betting option. Betting on the next card being:

Higher

Lower

An Ace

An Ace or King

Snap

Black

Red

Six, seven, eight, or nine

Two, three, four or five.

Jack, Queen, King, or Ace

All the options have odds assigned and displayed in the picture. The odds for the lower or higher are calculated when the base card is known.

The deal

The dealer is drawing 4 cards. The 4th card being dealt is the result card and is placed on the grid at the front of the dealer. The winning players are paid out. The cycle repeats with the result card, becoming the base card. Then, the new betting round begins.

This is the game, simple right?