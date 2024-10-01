The Best Brazilian Soccer Stars of Modern Times

Topping our list is the legendary Ronaldinho. He is one of the most mesmerizing players ever to grace the soccer stage. He is known for his flamboyant dribbling, exceptional goal-scoring ability, and larger-than-life presence. Ronaldinho is a class act.

He began his professional soccer career at Gremio before moving to Paris St-Germain. But his legendary status took root at FC Barcelona. That’s when he became a giant among men. He scored 94 goals in 207 appearances. He later played for AC Milan in Serie A, Atletico Mineiro, Queretaro and Fluminense. An attacking midfielder/winger, Ronaldinho has 270 club goals to his name with 33 international goals to his credit. With 97 caps in his glittering career, he has rightly earned his place at the top of any modern list of football greats.

He is also a two-time FIFA World Player of The Year. Thanks to his larger-than-life presence, years inspired generations of soccer fans worldwide. In fact, entire industries are built on his superstar status.

The latest such entertainment attraction making waves around the world is the wildly popular Ronaldinho Spins social slot game. Proudly sporting his number 10 jersey for Brazil, Ronaldinho Spins social slot features a 5 x 3 grid of pulse-pounding play with all the fanfare of a World Cup style performance.

The game is a tribute to the man, the legend. Best of all, it’s free to play, no deposit needed. And players can rack up huge wins in this tribute game, with plenty of gold coins up for grabs in GC Mini, GC Minor, GC Major, and GC Grand jackpots.

Ronaldo Nazario the Phenomenon

Next on the list, and certainly no less a legend is the world-famous Ronaldo Nazario. Otherwise known as Ronaldo, this incredible paceman has powerful finishing abilities, and he dribbles like nobody else in his league. Ronaldo is widely considered one of the best strikers of all time. He has played for Cruziero in Brazil and then for PSV Eindhoven in Europe. He has also starred for Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and AC Milan.

He completed his illustrious football career in Brazil with the Corinthians. As a striker, Ronaldo has scored 352 club goals as well as 62 goals for the national team. He has 98 caps to his credit, and is also a ranking two time Ballon d’Or winner. One of the best aspects of his career was his ability to return from a crippling knee injury to cement his place as a legend of soccer.

Neymar Jr the Modern Day Maestro

Few soccer stars deserve accolades as much as name or junior. He is regarded as a prominent Brazilian soccer star with dazzling performances to his credit. His flair, speed and technical prowess are legendary. Neymar Jr had the ability to score and create plays unlike anyone else.

A modern forward with technical skill and goal-making ability, Neymar Jr delivered on expectations. He became a household name at Santos in Brazil. He then moved on to FC Barcelona where he played alongside Suarez and Messi.

He currently plays for Al Hilal, after and impactful run of form with Paris St-Germain. But it is his goal-scoring brilliance that deserves credit. He scored over 400 club goals and 79 international goals for Brazil. With 125 caps to his credit, Neymar is regarded as one of the best players in the world. His unmatched success at Barcelona, especially during the 2014/2015 treble winning season, was world-class.

Thiago Silva the Defensive General

As far as modern-day defenders go, Thiago Silva is masterclass. He is known as the defensive general. He is regarded by many as one of the most reliable and consistent players in the world. He can read the game like a champion. His technical prowess is second to none. Over the years, he has played for several teams, including Fluminense, AC Milan, Paris St Germain, and Chelsea.

As a centre back, he has scored 45 club goals and seven internationals for Brazil. With 116 caps to his credit, he is widely regarded among the best in the business. He is also responsible for Chelsea’s 2020/2021 Champions League Victory. There’s more to come from this Brazilian soccer ace!