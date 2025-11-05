First Touch

The Best Soccer Bars In California

road sign graphic for the best soccer bars in california

Welcome to our guide to the best soccer bars in California. The Golden State has a rich history of hosting soccer. In fact, California was the site of the 1994 World Cup final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. It wasn’t the most thrilling final in history, but it’s still a great boast. The state is also home to four MLS franchises and three pro women’s teams. Top club teams such as Barcelona, Man Utd, Liverpool, and many others have all visited on many occasions to play exhibition matches.

Find the best soccer bars in California

Are you living in California and looking for a great place to meet up with other soccer fans to watch a match? Or maybe you’re planning a visit. This page will guide you to all the best soccer pubs in California and provide links to the locations so you never miss a kick. Is your favorite soccer bar listed here? If not, please drop us a line so we can include it.

Soccer Pubs in Sacramento

henry's lounge soccer bar in sacramento

Henry’s Lounge

Up in Northern California, Henry’s Lounge is home to the Sacramento Arsenal club and also houses an interesting collection of old pinball machines.

2019 O St, Sacramento,

Soccer bars in San Francisco

The Abbey Tavern soccer bar in san francisco

The Abbey Tavern

A San Francisco Richmond district neighborhood favorite Irish Pub and Sports bar, with an emphasis on the Guinness. A Top bar for Celtic fans.

4100 Geary Blvd, San Francisco

danny coyle's soccer pub in san francisco

Danny Coyle’s

Danny Coyle’s is one of San Francisco’s best soccer bars for atmosphere. That’s why it’s the home of Spurs, Man Utd, Bayern Munich, and Dortmund supporters clubs.

668 Haight St, San Francisco

maggie mcgarrys

Maggie McGarry’s

Maggie McGarry’s in North Beach is a well-established Irish soccer bar in San Francisco, home to the Man City Blues and the Bay Area Gooners.

1353 Grant Ave, San Francisco

mcteagues

McTeague’s

McTeague’s on Polk Street boasts an old-world charm and a cozy local vibe. They are also hosts to the  SF Evertonians supporters club, but show all English Premier League games.

1237 Polk St #1239, San Francisco,

Soccer bars in Fresno

tap and cellar soccer bar in fresno

The Tap And Cellar

This is Fresno’s premier craft beer and wine restaurant and home to the Fresno Cityzens Man City supporters. Find the Tap and Cellar here.

317 W Bedford Ave #101, Fresno

Soccer Pubs in Los Angeles

ye olde kings head soccer bar in california - interior

Ye Olde Kings Head

This legendary pub is the original British hang-out in Los Angeles. Visit them here for some afternoon tea or something stronger.

116 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

arsenal fans outside the fox and hounds soccer pub in california

Fox & Hounds

The Fox and Hounds in The Valley is one of LA’s true original soccer bars, and home to a number of supporters clubs, including Arsenal, Newcastle, Man City, and United

11100 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

the auld dubliner soccer bar in los angeles

The Auld Dubliner

Another favorite neighborhood Irish Pub is The Auld Dubliner, located down the shore in Long Beach, where you can watch soccer in a great atmosphere with Guinness on tap.

71 S Pine Ave, Long Beach

los angeles soccer club

Los Angeles Soccer Club

Located in North Hollywood, this great soccer bar now boasts an outdoor beer garden and is home to the local West Ham Supporter Club.

11466 Chandler Blvd, N Hollywood

joxer daly's soccer bar in san francisco

Joxer Daly’s

Sporting events. Pool table, juke box, live music. It’s all going on at this top Culver City sports bar that’s home to the LA Gooners.

11168 Washington Blvd, Culver City

exterior shot of O'Brian's soccer bar in Los Angeles

 O’Brien’s Irish Pub

O’Brien’s in Santa Monica has been catering to soccer fans in LA for over 30 years. It’s home to Man Utd and Leeds United supporters clubs.

2226 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403

 

Soccer bars in Pasadena

lucky baldwin's soccer bar in pasadena

Lucky Baldwin’s

This old-style British pub is open for all early weekend matches. It’s home to the Pasadena Reds Liverpool Club.

17 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Soccer bars in San Diego

exterior of shakespeare pub in san diego

Shakespeare Pub

The Shakespeare Pub in San Diego was established by British ex-pats in 1990. It’s a great place to catch a soccer game while enjoying the best Fish & Chips around. There’s also a British souvenir store on site.

3701 India St. San Diego

