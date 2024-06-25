The founding of King Billy Casino in 2017 marked the beginning of a new era in online entertainment. The project developed rapidly, expanding the range of games and improving the service. An important stage was the cooperation with such providers as Betsoft, Evolution, Ezugi, which allowed to expand the library of games with new titles. Constant development and attention to the quality of services provided a high level of trust and loyalty among users.

Cfqn operates under the Curaçao eGaming license (8048/JAZ2020-13), which confirms compliance with international standards of integrity. Licensing and regulation ensures that all games are regularly tested and compliant. Positive reviews and high ratings on sites such as AskGamblers and Casino Guru attest to the high level of quality and transparent conditions.

Variability of Games

The variety of slot machines available at King Billy Casino is remarkable. This selection of slots includes games to fit every preference, ranging from classic three-reel slots to cutting-edge video slots with eye-catching graphics and unique features. The most popular ones are Buffalo Power by Playson, Mummyland Treasures by Belatra, and Aztec Magic by BGaming.

There are many different table games and slots to pick from. There’s standard European, American, and French roulette. There are many different game varieties available for fans of poker and blackjack, such as “Blackjack Classic” and “21 Burn Blackjack”. Using live versions of all these games with knowledgeable dealers creates the atmosphere of a real casino. Visit the live casino to play Evolution Gaming’s Live Blackjack and Roulette.

Game Suppliers

The cooperation of King Billy Casino with leading software developers ensures the quality of the gaming offerings. Among the partners are such companies as Wazdan, Yggdrasil and Playson. These providers are known for their high-quality games and interesting functionalities.

The quality of the games is confirmed by regular checks and audits. All games are strictly monitored for compliance with fairness standards. The use of random number generators guarantees fair results and data protection.

Bonus Offers

The use of bonuses at King Billy Casino provides players with significant benefits through deposit bonus funds, FS, cashback and more.

Welcome Bonus: New punters get a welcome bonus on their first four deposits after registering. There is a 100% bonus up to A$500 and 100 FS on the first deposit. There is a 50% bonus up to A$500 and 50 FS with the second deposit. A 25% bonus up to A$1000 is offered for the third deposit, while a 75% bonus up to A$500 and 100 FS is available for the fourth;

Cashback: Provided to all players, regardless of their status. A 3% cashback is available for nationals. Barons and Baronesses get 5%, Dukes and Duchesses get 7%, Princes and Princesses get 9% and Kings and Queens get 13%;

Free Spins: You can get 50 FS each week by making a deposit of A$45 or more. The wager for this bonus is 30x. The code 50WINFS is used for activation. Free spins are provided on the game “Gemza” by BGaming;

Loyalty Program: Includes several statuses: Citizen, Baron/Baroness, Duke/Duchess, Prince/Princess, King/Queen. Increasing the status opens access to additional privileges such as free spins, increased cashback and exclusive offers.

Legitimacy and Safety

To ensure data security, King Billy Casino uses SSL encryption technology, which protects all transmitted information from unauthorized access. This encryption method is used in banking and other industries that require a high degree of data protection. In addition, privacy policies are observed, which guarantees the protection of personal information.

The integrity of the games is confirmed by regular audits and licensing from Curaçao eGaming. All games are audited using random number generators to ensure fair results. Independent auditing companies regularly test and certify the games, confirming that they meet high standards.

Payment Methods

Different methods are offered for depositing and withdrawing funds at King Billy Casino. Bank cards such as Visa, MasterCard and Virtual Card can be used for payment. E-wallets are also supported, including the popular Neteller, Skrill, Interac, MiFinity and Jeton services. For those who prefer bank transfers, Online Bank Transfer, NetBanking and Instant EFT are available.

The terms and periods of operations depend on the chosen method. Withdrawals to e-wallets take from 0 to 1 hour, which provides instant access to winnings. Transfers to bank cards can take from 1 to 5 days, and bank transfers – from 3 to 7 days. The waiting time for processing a request ranges from 0 to 24 hours.

Customer Support

Tech support for King Billy Casino is available via online chat and email. Online chat works around the clock to provide instant answers to questions. Email support allows you to send a query and receive a detailed response, providing convenience to resolve any issues.

The promptness of responses is highly appreciated. Tech support specialists are professionals and are always ready to help. Independent reviews confirm that issues are handled efficiently. Examples show that most requests via online chat are resolved within minutes, and email responses arrive within a few hours.