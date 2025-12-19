2022 World Cup Semi-Finals: Messi, Modric, and Morocco

Luka Modric comes to the end of the line. Lionel Messi stands on the brink of what has long seemed to be his destiny. That was the outcome of the semi-final between Croatia and Argentina. it was an absorbing contest for much of the first half, a foregone conclusion for all of the second.

In the end, Croatia’s durability finally fractured. Perhaps they were worn down by consecutive bouts of extra time and penalties. Perhaps they were simply unable to withstand an increasingly confident-looking Argentina and an irrepressible Messi.

Not that he was the only weapon in the Argentine armoury. On this night, he was pretty much matched by Julián Álvarez. He created the penalty, which Messi converted with ferocious intent after 34 minutes. Álvarez then scored the two goals that sealed the victory. The second was worthy of winning any game. He created the ball from his captain inside his own half and then drove forward with absolute conviction and electrifying pace.

You might argue that he was fortunate with two ricochets from Croatian defenders that fell kindly. But that’s unfair. He made his own luck with the quality and determination of his play. He unbalanced them, forcing them into errors on which he capitalized.

Álvarez goals help Argentina reach the Final

Messi was the creator of Alvarez’s second, dashing away down the right. If he no longer has the acceleration to leave defenders in his wake, he still has the footwork to leave them looking foolish. He employed that to the full before teeing up Alvarez to slot in.

There was no denying the merit of the Argentine win. The better team by far, they looked to be coming to the boil at the right moment. That opening defeat against Saudi Arabia and the dreadful first 45 minutes against Mexico were a distant memory. They were now clicking into gear as an attacking force. However, questions remained about their defensive solidity. They were exposed by the Dutch in the previous round, though Croatia were never really able to raise a sufficient gallop to exploit any potential weakness.

It was a sad end for the glittering career of the magnificent Modric. The third-place game (see below) was all that was left for him at this exalted level. Even he could not turn the tide in his team’s favour. That tide seemed to be carrying Messi along with it, though there will be concern that he looked to be struggling with his fitness in the opening half an hour. Surely fate would not deny him that second final now?