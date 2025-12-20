Spectacular 2022 World Cup Final won by Argentina and Messi

By Dave Bowler

Football is the strangest game. For 79 minutes of the World Cup final, this looked like being one of the most anti-climactic. Argentina gently strolled towards victory against a French side that could not raise a gallop. And then we had 50 of the most exciting minutes any World Cup final has ever seen. Then came the unsatisfactory conclusion that penalties always bring. Especially when they are used to decide a final.

The truth is that football is so often at its best when character supersedes the game itself. That is what we had in those latter stages. The refusal of the reigning champions to go quietly to their end. The determination of the street fighters not to be denied. That salvaged this final and put it up among the best ones that have been played.

This game was rarely beautiful, though it did have its moments of magnificence. most notably in the second goals for each side. One was a beautifully worked team goal for Argentina. The other was a volley of unimpeachable genius for France. It was a game about human nature, in all its facets.

Virus-hit France struggle with fitness

Rumours of a virus sweeping through the French camp had been very much downplayed. But quite clearly, a string of their players had legs of lead. Too many of them were suffering and Argentina scented that from the outset. They went for the kill. They overpowered and overran France in midfield. Di Maria was outstanding on the left, and France were left chasing shadows. Except they couldn’t do much chasing because half the side clearly hadn’t got the energy.

Here was Deschamps’ mistake. It’s one I’m sure he would love to go back and correct. When you play an opponent of Argentina’s quality, you cannot hope to compete with players at 70%. You can understand why he wanted to field his strongest team in terms of the players’ ability, but in gambling, he actually fielded a weakened team. They simply weren’t up to the physical task.

Argentina impress in first half

You do not make two substitutions before half-time in a World Cup final. Not of players of the substance of Giroud and Dembele, unless they are physically ailing. Griezmann was everywhere against Morocco. Today, he was nowhere. Again, you do not take him off in a World Cup final unless he is incapable of continuing.

The obvious physical distress that caught up with Varane as he was substituted made it very apparent that he had not recovered either. The improvement in France’s overall performance that came with each change made it clear that a player of lesser quality who is at 90% fitness is miles ahead of a better one at 70%. Had Deschamps taken that view ahead of the game, who knows?