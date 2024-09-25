11ic: Everything About Indian Casino Platforms

Brand 11ic Management company Entertainment NV Year of foundation 2018 Licence and certificates Curacao eGaming, Gaming Associates Services Sports betting, cybersports, betting exchange, slot machines, lotteries, hunting and fishing, live casino Providers Microgaming, iSoftBet, AllBet, Ezugi, SSG, Pragmatic Play, CQ9, Evolution, Pre-match line 40+ types of sports Mobile apps Android and iOS Methods of payment USDT, Amazon Pay, Skrill, PhonePe, GPay, BHIM, PayTM, Neteller, cryptocurrencies Minimum deposit 500 INR. Additional features Advanced betting analytics, live streaming, Cash Out Support Service Online chat, Telegram

How to Register at 11ic in India

11ic India is subject to the requirements of Curacao eGaming and therefore adheres to the responsible gaming policy. The registration process is open to persons over 21 years of age. An account is created in several steps:

Go to the official website. Follow the link to the home page and click on the registration button in the upper right corner. Fill out the form. Fill in login (6 to 12 letters), password, phone number and promo code (if available). Complete the procedure. Accept the terms and conditions of the User Agreement and confirm the account opening.

Enter valid information. Incorrect information will result in the account being blocked.

For authorisation you need to enter the login and password specified during registration. The same data are used to log in via application 11ic with Android and iOS support.

Popular 11ic Casino Games

The 11ic Toy Library has more than 2,000 titles. The casino has everything – retro slots with fruit, card and table games, lotteries, hunting and fishing, entertainment with TV broadcasts. Thanks to the variety of formats and themes, everyone will find something to their liking.

Lotteries

If you don’t want to risk a large sum of money, play the lottery. Just pick your lucky numbers, make a bet and wait for the results. There’s 11ic in the piggy bank:

SABA Lottery;

GT 3M Lottery;

LOTTERY786;

GT 10M Lottery.

The honesty and transparency of lottery draws are confirmed by the reviews of satisfied players.

Fishing

If you want to try something unusual, launch a game in the genre of fishing. Brightly coloured machines will make you plunge into the world of trophy hunting. Definitely try it:

Bombing Fishing;

Dinosaur Tycoon;

Dragon Fortune;

Royal Fishing;

Mega Fishing.

Dynamic gameplay, high payouts and a large selection of entertainment will not leave you indifferent.

Live casino

Games with live dealers are presented by famous studios – Ezugi , Microgaming, Evolution. Here you can communicate with other users and croupiers in online mode. Watch the process and make your bets in:

Teen Patti;

Dream Catcher;

Monopoly Live;

Lightning Dragon Tiger.

Dealers speak English and bets at many tables start from Rs. 10-20!

Slot machines

There are over 1,300 slots in the collection – classic models, modern machines with cluster payouts, accumulative jackpots, expanding symbols, Megaways mechanics. Many games are inspired by cinema, historical events, mythology, Indian holidays:

All-star Fishing;

Fortune Gems;

Fa Cai Shen Deluxe;

Agent Ace;

Super Rich.

The percentage of return of bets in 2/3 of machines RTP more than 95% The highest chances of winning in card and table games – blackjack, roulette, baccarat.

Rummy

The fascinating game is presented in several popular versions. So everyone can choose a suitable variant for himself:

Pool Rummy;

Indian Rummy;

Colour Prediction;

Pusoy Go.

11ic Mobile App Play

An application has been developed for owners of handheld devices. It is a reliable and convenient software for Android and iOS, which gives access to all 11ic gaming content. It supports betting on 40 sports, over 1,500 games, options for registration and authorisation, and services for financial management.

Main Features of the Application

The developers have released a mobile app to put all the features of 11ic India at your fingertips. By installing it on your smartphone, you will be able to top up your account, make live bets, watch match broadcasts, participate in promotions, receive push notifications and communicate with the support team.

System requirements and supported devices:

Characterisation Android iOS RAM 2 GB 2 GB Free space on disc 100 MB 150 MB Processor 1.2 GHz and above 1.2 GHz and above OS version Android 6.0+ iOS 11.0+. Screen resolution 720 x 1280 750 x 1334 Internet 3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi

How to Download the App

You can download mobile software free from the company’s website. The procedure is simple and takes a couple of minutes:

Open the 11ic welcome page from your mobile device; Tap the download icon at the bottom of the screen; Scan the QR code and follow the instructions to download; Allow installation from unverified sources in your smartphone settings; Run the installer and confirm the installation of the software.

The 11ic mobile app is the best tool for those who want to always be one step ahead. With its help you can monitor fluctuating odds, withdraw money, use bonuses and track game expenses.

11ic Payment Methods

Website offers secure and convenient payment systems. No transaction fees are charged. Indian players can deposit using local services and cryptocurrencies:

Method of payment Min. deposit (INR) Max. deposit (INR) Min. output (INR) Processing times USDT (ERC20) 8 500 000 8 15 minutes to 1 hour Amazon Pay 500 50 000 – Up to 24 hours Neteller 500 50 000 – Within 1 working day Skrill 500 50 000 – 15 minutes to 48 hours GPay 500 50 000 500 Up to 3 working days PhonePe 500 50 000 500 15 minutes to 72 hours UPI 500 50 000 500 Up to 72 hours BHIM 500 50 000 – 15 minutes – 3 working days PayTM 500 50 000 500 15 minutes to 72 hours USDT (TRC20) 8 500 000 8 15 minutes to 3 hours

Withdrawals are made using the same methods used for deposits. This is done for security and to prevent money fraud. If you funded your account using PhonePe or UPI, choose the same tools for cashout.

11ic Promotions

Participate in 11ic India promotions to make the game not only interesting, but also profitable. Cashback, deposit increments, free bets, cash and other bonuses – all this reduces the load on the bankroll. Do not refuse favourable offers if you want to reduce risks.

11ic First Time Deposit Bonus

For new users, there is a promotion with +30% on the first deposit up to 50,000. The bonus is valid on all 11ic games and is activated when you deposit 500 INR or more. Wager the money with a 15x wager within a month, otherwise it will be burned.

11ic Second Time Deposit Bonus

Get +35% on your second deposit from 500 INR. The maximum bonus is 50 000 INR. The money can be spent on casino games and sports betting. Before withdrawal, wager them 35 times within 30 days.

11ic Deposit Extra Bonus

The promotion offers +1.5% on deposit for all players who deposit 5,000 INR or more. The bonus applies to several payment systems: UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay.

Proposal Details:

Platforms Min. deposit Bonus Bonus percentage Wager Limit of applications per day All of them ≥5,000 INR 75 – 1,000 INR 1.5% 1x 3

11ic Loyalty Bonus

The loyalty programme rewards players who deposit regularly. Make deposits of INR 500 for six consecutive days and get a bonus on the seventh day. To claim it, contact the support team via Live Chat. The promotion is available to new users who have registered on or before 1 August 2023.

50% Reload Bonus

Participants of the weekly promotion receive a bonus for depositing. For the second deposit from 1 000 INR during the week +50% of the amount is credited. You can take part in the promotion once every 7 days. The money needs to be wagered 25 times by betting at the casino. They are not intended for 11ic Exchange/9W.

Earn Upto 1000rs Free Deposit Bonus Daily

Get daily deposit bonuses. The more days of active play, the bigger the reward:

Minimum deposit: 2,500 INR;

Betting turnover: 25,000 INR and above;

Bonus up to 1000 INR for 15 active days.

The amount depends on the activity and varies from 100 to 1 000 INR. The bonus must be wagered 1 time before withdrawal.

5% Loss Back Bonus on Live Casino

Get back up to 5% of the money you spend on Live Casino. Bonus is credited weekly. Request the cashback manually in your personal cabinet within 7 days after the end of the week. The promotion is available for players who have lost at least 8,000 INR. Before withdrawing, make a 3-fold turnover of funds.

8% Loss Back Bonus in Slot

Weekly cashback of up to 8% is designed for slot machine enthusiasts. The bonus is credited every week and must be requested manually. Users who have spent at least 3,000 INR on slots are eligible for the promotion. The cashback must be wagered with a 5x wager within a week.

11ic USDT Deposit Extra Bonus

Use USDT to deposit to your account? Then take +2% of the amount! The bonus is available daily and is credited automatically after transaction confirmation. But keep in mind that the promotion is available to players with a verified profile. Please confirm your identity and payment details before participating.

Referral Bonus ₹200

Invite your friends to 11ic and get ₹200 for every player you refer. If they sign up through your link and make a deposit of ₹200 or more, the bonus will be credited automatically. You need to fulfil the turnover requirement of 5x to withdraw your profit.

The bonus can be used together with other offers, but the wager for them is not summarised. Invite your friends and get rewarded right now!

Summary of the Pros and Cons of Playing at 11ic

11ic is a legal online platform with incredible entertainment and betting options. It has gained popularity in India due to its wide range of games and local focus. Here you can bet on kabaddi, play Teen Patti, withdraw money via PhonePe and BHIM, enjoy bonuses and contact tech support at any time of the day!





