11ic: Everything About Indian Casino Platforms

11ic has been accepting players since 2018, offering betting through different operators (BetBy, BTI Sport, SABA, SV388), 2,000 original casino games. As stated on 11ic.top, the betting site is owned by Asia Gaming, a company that has become a leader in software development for gambling platforms. The brand is trusted by millions of Asian players, offering quality service, privacy and professional tech support.
Review of 11ic Indian Casino
Brand
11ic
Management company
Entertainment NV
Year of foundation
2018
Licence and certificates
Curacao eGaming, Gaming Associates
Services
Sports betting, cybersports, betting exchange, slot machines, lotteries, hunting and fishing, live casino
Providers
Microgaming, iSoftBet, AllBet, Ezugi, SSG, Pragmatic Play, CQ9, Evolution,
Pre-match line
40+ types of sports
Mobile apps
Android and iOS
Methods of payment
USDT, Amazon Pay, Skrill, PhonePe, GPay, BHIM, PayTM, Neteller, cryptocurrencies
Minimum deposit
500 INR.
Additional features
Advanced betting analytics, live streaming, Cash Out
Support Service
Online chat, Telegram
How to Register at 11ic in India
11ic India is subject to the requirements of Curacao eGaming and therefore adheres to the responsible gaming policy. The registration process is open to persons over 21 years of age. An account is created in several steps:
- Go to the official website. Follow the link to the home page and click on the registration button in the upper right corner.
- Fill out the form. Fill in login (6 to 12 letters), password, phone number and promo code (if available).
- Complete the procedure. Accept the terms and conditions of the User Agreement and confirm the account opening.
Enter valid information. Incorrect information will result in the account being blocked.
For authorisation you need to enter the login and password specified during registration. The same data are used to log in via application 11ic with Android and iOS support.
Popular 11ic Casino Games
The 11ic Toy Library has more than 2,000 titles. The casino has everything – retro slots with fruit, card and table games, lotteries, hunting and fishing, entertainment with TV broadcasts. Thanks to the variety of formats and themes, everyone will find something to their liking.
Lotteries
If you don’t want to risk a large sum of money, play the lottery. Just pick your lucky numbers, make a bet and wait for the results. There’s 11ic in the piggy bank:
- SABA Lottery;
- GT 3M Lottery;
- LOTTERY786;
- GT 10M Lottery.
The honesty and transparency of lottery draws are confirmed by the reviews of satisfied players.
Fishing
If you want to try something unusual, launch a game in the genre of fishing. Brightly coloured machines will make you plunge into the world of trophy hunting. Definitely try it:
- Bombing Fishing;
- Dinosaur Tycoon;
- Dragon Fortune;
- Royal Fishing;
- Mega Fishing.
Dynamic gameplay, high payouts and a large selection of entertainment will not leave you indifferent.
Live casino
Games with live dealers are presented by famous studios – Ezugi , Microgaming, Evolution. Here you can communicate with other users and croupiers in online mode. Watch the process and make your bets in:
- Teen Patti;
- Dream Catcher;
- Monopoly Live;
- Lightning Dragon Tiger.
Dealers speak English and bets at many tables start from Rs. 10-20!
Slot machines
There are over 1,300 slots in the collection – classic models, modern machines with cluster payouts, accumulative jackpots, expanding symbols, Megaways mechanics. Many games are inspired by cinema, historical events, mythology, Indian holidays:
- All-star Fishing;
- Fortune Gems;
- Fa Cai Shen Deluxe;
- Agent Ace;
- Super Rich.
The percentage of return of bets in 2/3 of machines RTP more than 95% The highest chances of winning in card and table games – blackjack, roulette, baccarat.
Rummy
The fascinating game is presented in several popular versions. So everyone can choose a suitable variant for himself:
- Pool Rummy;
- Indian Rummy;
- Colour Prediction;
- Pusoy Go.
11ic Mobile App Play
An application has been developed for owners of handheld devices. It is a reliable and convenient software for Android and iOS, which gives access to all 11ic gaming content. It supports betting on 40 sports, over 1,500 games, options for registration and authorisation, and services for financial management.
Main Features of the Application
The developers have released a mobile app to put all the features of 11ic India at your fingertips. By installing it on your smartphone, you will be able to top up your account, make live bets, watch match broadcasts, participate in promotions, receive push notifications and communicate with the support team.
System requirements and supported devices:
Characterisation
Android
iOS
RAM
2 GB
2 GB
Free space on disc
100 MB
150 MB
Processor
1.2 GHz and above
1.2 GHz and above
OS version
Android 6.0+
iOS 11.0+.
Screen resolution
720 x 1280
750 x 1334
Internet
3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi
3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi
How to Download the App
You can download mobile software free from the company’s website. The procedure is simple and takes a couple of minutes:
- Open the 11ic welcome page from your mobile device;
- Tap the download icon at the bottom of the screen;
- Scan the QR code and follow the instructions to download;
- Allow installation from unverified sources in your smartphone settings;
- Run the installer and confirm the installation of the software.
The 11ic mobile app is the best tool for those who want to always be one step ahead. With its help you can monitor fluctuating odds, withdraw money, use bonuses and track game expenses.
11ic Payment Methods
Website offers secure and convenient payment systems. No transaction fees are charged. Indian players can deposit using local services and cryptocurrencies:
Method of payment
Min. deposit (INR)
Max. deposit (INR)
Min. output (INR)
Processing times
USDT (ERC20)
8
500 000
8
15 minutes to 1 hour
Amazon Pay
500
50 000
–
Up to 24 hours
Neteller
500
50 000
–
Within 1 working day
Skrill
500
50 000
–
15 minutes to 48 hours
GPay
500
50 000
500
Up to 3 working days
PhonePe
500
50 000
500
15 minutes to 72 hours
UPI
500
50 000
500
Up to 72 hours
BHIM
500
50 000
–
15 minutes – 3 working days
PayTM
500
50 000
500
15 minutes to 72 hours
USDT (TRC20)
8
500 000
8
15 minutes to 3 hours
Withdrawals are made using the same methods used for deposits. This is done for security and to prevent money fraud. If you funded your account using PhonePe or UPI, choose the same tools for cashout.
11ic Promotions
Participate in 11ic India promotions to make the game not only interesting, but also profitable. Cashback, deposit increments, free bets, cash and other bonuses – all this reduces the load on the bankroll. Do not refuse favourable offers if you want to reduce risks.
11ic First Time Deposit Bonus
For new users, there is a promotion with +30% on the first deposit up to 50,000. The bonus is valid on all 11ic games and is activated when you deposit 500 INR or more. Wager the money with a 15x wager within a month, otherwise it will be burned.
11ic Second Time Deposit Bonus
Get +35% on your second deposit from 500 INR. The maximum bonus is 50 000 INR. The money can be spent on casino games and sports betting. Before withdrawal, wager them 35 times within 30 days.
11ic Deposit Extra Bonus
The promotion offers +1.5% on deposit for all players who deposit 5,000 INR or more. The bonus applies to several payment systems: UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay.
Proposal Details:
Platforms
Min. deposit
Bonus
Bonus percentage
Wager
Limit of applications per day
All of them
≥5,000 INR
75 – 1,000 INR
1.5%
1x
3
11ic Loyalty Bonus
The loyalty programme rewards players who deposit regularly. Make deposits of INR 500 for six consecutive days and get a bonus on the seventh day. To claim it, contact the support team via Live Chat. The promotion is available to new users who have registered on or before 1 August 2023.
50% Reload Bonus
Participants of the weekly promotion receive a bonus for depositing. For the second deposit from 1 000 INR during the week +50% of the amount is credited. You can take part in the promotion once every 7 days. The money needs to be wagered 25 times by betting at the casino. They are not intended for 11ic Exchange/9W.
Earn Upto 1000rs Free Deposit Bonus Daily
Get daily deposit bonuses. The more days of active play, the bigger the reward:
- Minimum deposit: 2,500 INR;
- Betting turnover: 25,000 INR and above;
- Bonus up to 1000 INR for 15 active days.
The amount depends on the activity and varies from 100 to 1 000 INR. The bonus must be wagered 1 time before withdrawal.
5% Loss Back Bonus on Live Casino
Get back up to 5% of the money you spend on Live Casino. Bonus is credited weekly. Request the cashback manually in your personal cabinet within 7 days after the end of the week. The promotion is available for players who have lost at least 8,000 INR. Before withdrawing, make a 3-fold turnover of funds.
8% Loss Back Bonus in Slot
Weekly cashback of up to 8% is designed for slot machine enthusiasts. The bonus is credited every week and must be requested manually. Users who have spent at least 3,000 INR on slots are eligible for the promotion. The cashback must be wagered with a 5x wager within a week.
11ic USDT Deposit Extra Bonus
Use USDT to deposit to your account? Then take +2% of the amount! The bonus is available daily and is credited automatically after transaction confirmation. But keep in mind that the promotion is available to players with a verified profile. Please confirm your identity and payment details before participating.
Referral Bonus ₹200
Invite your friends to 11ic and get ₹200 for every player you refer. If they sign up through your link and make a deposit of ₹200 or more, the bonus will be credited automatically. You need to fulfil the turnover requirement of 5x to withdraw your profit.
The bonus can be used together with other offers, but the wager for them is not summarised. Invite your friends and get rewarded right now!
Summary of the Pros and Cons of Playing at 11ic
11ic is a legal online platform with incredible entertainment and betting options. It has gained popularity in India due to its wide range of games and local focus. Here you can bet on kabaddi, play Teen Patti, withdraw money via PhonePe and BHIM, enjoy bonuses and contact tech support at any time of the day!
The published material expresses the position of the author, which may not coincide with the opinion of the editor.