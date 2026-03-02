Online Roulette Explained: RTP, and Table Variations

In the iGaming world, we talk about RTP (Return to Player) and House Edge. They are two sides of the same coin.

RTP: The theoretical percentage of wagered money a game pays back over millions of spins.

House Edge: The slice the casino keeps for itself.

If a game has a 97.3% RTP, the House Edge is 2.7%. Simple enough. But here is where it gets spicy. In roulette, the “zero” (that pesky green pocket) is the only reason the house edge exists. If there were no zero, and you bet on Red, you’d have a 50/50 shot and get paid 1:1. That would be a fair game. But the zero ensures that Red and Black both have less than a 50% chance of hitting.

Know Your Wheels: The Three Major Variations

Not all roulette games are created equal. In fact, playing the wrong version is the easiest way to lose your shirt faster than necessary.

1. European Roulette (The Gold Standard)

This is the version you should be looking for. It has a single zero (0) and 36 numbers.

House Edge: 2.70%

RTP: 97.30%

It’s the most common version you’ll find at reputable sites like Pokerology . If you have the choice between this and American, and you pick American, you’re basically giving the casino a free lunch.

2. American Roulette (The Bankroll Killer)

I have a bit of a grudge against the American wheel. Why? Because some genius decided to add a double zero (00).

House Edge: 5.26%

RTP: 94.74%

By adding just one more green pocket, the house nearly doubles its advantage. Unless you’re playing in a land-based casino in Vegas where they don’t offer European tables, there is zero reason to play this online. The math just doesn’t favor the player.

3. French Roulette (The Pro’s Choice)

French Roulette looks like European Roulette because it only has one zero. But it has two secret weapons: La Partage and En Prison.

House Edge: As low as 1.35% (on even-money bets)

RTP: 98.65%

If the ball lands on zero, La Partage gives you half your bet back on even-money wagers (Red/Black, Odd/Even). It’s the lowest house edge you’ll find in the game. If you see a French table with these rules, pull up a chair.

Inside vs. Outside Bets: What’s the Play?

I’ve seen players dump their entire session budget on “Straight Up” bets (betting on a single number). Sure, the 35:1 payout is intoxicating. Imagine hitting a $10 bet for a $350 win. It feels great. But the volatility is brutal.