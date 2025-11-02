G63 for Sale in Dubai: 5 Hidden Costs to Know

The Mercedes G63 AMG is one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs in Dubai. From its commanding presence on the road to its powerful performance, it’s a dream car for many. However, when looking at a G63 for sale, the price tag you see isn’t always the final amount you’ll end up paying. Like with many high-end vehicles, there are hidden costs that can catch buyers off guard if they’re not prepared. Knowing these beforehand will help you plan better and make a smarter investment.

In this article, we’ll break down the key hidden costs that come with purchasing a G63 in Dubai, so you can walk into the process with clarity and confidence.

1. Registration and Licensing Fees

After purchasing your G63, you’ll need to get it registered and licensed through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The fees can vary depending on the vehicle’s model year, engine size, and whether it’s new or imported. For a luxury car like the G63, registration can be higher than what you’d pay for an average sedan.

On top of that, there may be extra costs for number plates, vehicle testing (for used models), and other administrative fees. Many first-time buyers overlook these, but they add up quickly. For a premium SUV, you should budget at least a few thousand dirhams for the entire process.

2. Insurance Premiums

Insurance is one of the biggest hidden costs when buying a luxury SUV in Dubai. The G63, with its powerful engine and high value, falls into a higher insurance bracket. Comprehensive insurance, which is highly recommended for such a car, can range from AED 8,000 to AED 15,000 or more depending on your driving history, age, and whether the vehicle is new or second-hand.

It’s worth noting that if you’re buying a used Mercedes, the insurance cost may still be high because insurers focus on the model’s value and performance rather than just its age. To avoid surprises, always request multiple quotes from different insurance providers before finalizing your purchase.

3. Maintenance and Servicing

A G63 AMG is not just a vehicle; it’s a machine that demands specialized care. Routine maintenance such as oil changes, brake replacements, and tire rotations cost more compared to regular cars. A single service visit can cost anywhere from AED 3,000 to AED 7,000 depending on the work required.

If the G63 you’re considering is used, you should factor in additional costs for worn-out parts like suspension components, tires, and brake pads. These parts wear faster on a performance SUV and are significantly more expensive than those for standard vehicles. Extended warranty options are available, but they also come at a premium.

4. Fuel Consumption

The G63 is a powerhouse with its V8 twin-turbo engine, but that performance comes at a cost. With an average consumption of about 13–15 liters per 100 km, this SUV is not built for fuel efficiency. If you’re planning to use it as a daily driver, you’ll be refueling often, especially in a city like Dubai where commuting distances can be long.

For perspective, if you drive around 2,000 km a month, you could easily spend over AED 1,500 on fuel alone. This is a recurring expense that many buyers underestimate when calculating ownership costs.

5. Depreciation and Resale Value

While the G63 is one of the best luxury SUVs when it comes to retaining value, depreciation is still a reality. The initial drop in value within the first two to three years can be steep, particularly if you’re buying brand new. On the other hand, if you buy a slightly used G63, you can save significantly because the previous owner has already absorbed the heaviest depreciation hit.

It’s also worth noting that rare or limited-edition trims may hold their value better. If resale value is a concern, doing your research on model years and specific trims is crucial. Platforms like OneClickDrive can help you compare available options in Dubai and choose wisely.

FAQs

1. Is buying a G63 in Dubai worth it?

Yes, if you’re looking for a luxury SUV with unmatched performance and prestige, the G63 is an excellent choice. However, you should be prepared for higher running costs compared to average SUVs.

2. How much should I budget for insurance on a G63 in Dubai?

On average, expect to pay between AED 8,000 and AED 15,000 annually. Factors like your age, driving record, and whether the vehicle is new or used will affect the premium.

3. Should I buy a new or used G63 in Dubai?

Buying a used Mercedes like the G63 can be a smarter choice financially, as it avoids the steep initial depreciation. Just make sure the vehicle has a complete service history and has been well maintained.

4. How often does a G63 need servicing?

Routine servicing is usually required every 10,000–15,000 km. However, because it’s a high-performance SUV, certain parts like tires and brakes may need attention sooner than on regular cars.

5. What’s the fuel cost for a G63 in Dubai?

With its powerful V8, fuel costs can average AED 1,500–2,000 per month for regular city driving. Long highway trips or heavy-footed driving will increase this.

6. Can I finance a G63 in Dubai?

Yes, most banks and dealerships offer financing options. Keep in mind that the down payment requirement is often higher for luxury cars, usually around 20%.

7. Do G63s hold their value well in Dubai?

Compared to many other luxury cars, yes. The G63 is iconic and has strong demand in Dubai, which helps it maintain value better than some rivals.

Conclusion

Buying a used Mercedes in Dubai like the G63 is an exciting prospect, but it’s essential to look beyond the sticker price. From registration fees and high insurance premiums to maintenance, fuel costs, and depreciation, these hidden expenses can significantly impact your overall budget.

If you go in well-informed, you can plan ahead and enjoy the experience of owning one of the most iconic luxury SUVs in the world without unwanted surprises. With proper budgeting and research, your G63 can be more than just a purchase—it can be an investment in style, power, and prestige.