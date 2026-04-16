Football Manager 26 has finally arrived after its well-documented delay. Whether you’re a fan of West Ham United or you’re partial to lower league football after following Wrexham’s journey, there are some fantastic clubs to manage in this accurate football management simulation. However, some clubs are more suitable than others given the issues some of English football’s teams are currently facing in the real world.

For example, the likes of Sheffield Wednesday aren’t viable options for many FM26 managers given the transfer embargo placed on the club and the subsequent points deduction the Owls have had to endure. Likewise, non-league sides like Morecambe have suffered similar issues. As such, it’s worth selecting teams that aren’t filled with off-field obstacles and the like. Of course, expert players might disagree here and could potentially fancy taking on a club in a bad state, but it’s not ideal for newcomers to the game or managers who simply want to enjoy the title in the best way possible.

Make no mistake about it, alongside other hit releases like EA Sports FC 26 and DraftKings online casino titles like Soccer Blackjack, the latest installment from this iconic series of management games is excellent. So, with that in mind, below we highlight some of the best English clubs to take charge of in Football Manager 26.

Crystal Palace

Kicking things off with a club on a high after winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield, Crystal Palace are in need of a rebuild in the game after losing the likes of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal. With the club looking to evolve further and build on their recent successes, taking the Eagles up a level or two is worth considering, especially as you already have the likes of Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton, and Jean-Philippe Mateta to build a team around.

Wrexham

A club we’ve already mentioned, Wrexham have been well funded, but their journey to the Championship has still been special to watch from afar. If you fancy working alongside Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, then you can do exactly that in the game. The Welsh side have a reputation for attracting big names, with almost every player at their respective level jumping at the chance to play for such a special club with ambitious plans.

Arsenal

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League and look set to finally get their hands on the prestigious prize for the first time since 2003–04. If you fancy achieving something similar with the Gunners in the virtual climate, they’re a great club to take charge of. Not only will you have the likes of Viktor Gyokeres to fine-tune and world-class operators like Bukayo Saka to call upon, but the Gunners also have the funds needed to kick even further on.

AFC Wimbledon

A fan-owned club with limited resources compared to many, taking charge of AFC Wimbledon as they attempt to navigate life in League One is a preference for many managers. The Wombles have been on an admirable rise up through the leagues and are a well-run club compared to most in the country. However, with limited resources compared to the competition, you’ll need to make some shrewd additions.

Birmingham City

Like Wrexham, Birmingham City are another highly ambitious Championship club with wealthy backers behind them. For FM26 managers, the Blues are therefore a tempting proposition after smashing the League One points record the previous season.

Other English clubs to take charge of in Football Manager 26 includes Manchester City, Notts County, Manchester United, Dorking Wanderers, Salford City, Sunderland, and Stockport County.