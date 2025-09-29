Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Outlook 2025

Worthy started slow, really slow. Through Week 12, he was basically just running deep routes and hoping for the best. His numbers were bad: 32 yards per game and a measly 13.9% target share. Fantasy managers were ready to give up on the speedy rookie.

Then everything changed. When Rashee Rice went down with his injury, the Chiefs turned Worthy loose in a totally different role. From Week 13 through the playoffs, he was a different player. His target share jumped to 21.3%, and he was suddenly averaging 57 yards per game. His average depth of target dropped from over 12 yards to just 6.3, but that meant more catches and more consistency.

The playoffs were when Worthy really showed out. Eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl? That’s not role player stuff. That’s WR1 production when it matters most. The Chiefs don’t even reach the championship game without him stepping up.

The Rashee Rice Factor

Rice comes back in 2025 after serving his suspension for the first six games. This creates the biggest question mark around Worthy’s fantasy value. Rice was on pace for monster numbers before his injury; he had a 36% target share through three weeks and was looking like a legitimate WR1.

But here’s the thing: Worthy proved he can handle a big workload. He’s not going back to being just a deep threat. The Chiefs saw what he could do as their primary receiver, and they liked what they saw. Even when Rice returns, expect Worthy to keep a significant chunk of those targets.

The first six weeks of the season are huge for Worthy. Without Rice in the lineup, he’ll be Mahomes’ clear top target alongside Travis Kelce. If he builds on that late-season chemistry with his quarterback, Rice’s return might not hurt his fantasy value as much as people think.

Route Running and Development

Worthy’s biggest weakness coming into the NFL was his route running. He was raw, relying mostly on speed to get open. The numbers backed this up as he ranked 75th in separation and 86th in route win rate among qualifying receivers.

But watch the tape from late in the season, and you’ll see real improvement. His routes got sharper, his timing with Mahomes got better, and he started winning with more than just speed. The Chiefs’ coaching staff has a track record of developing receivers, and Worthy is clearly benefiting from their system.

His hands were solid when the ball came his way, which is encouraging for increased volume. The sample size is still small, but he didn’t have any major drop issues that would make Mahomes lose trust.

The Deep Ball Connection

Mahomes historically takes time to build trust with his receivers, but Worthy’s speed creates easy completions that help build that relationship. Their deep ball connection was inconsistent early, but it got much better as the season went on.

What’s exciting is how Mahomes extends plays with his legs. Worthy’s speed becomes a major weapon on those broken plays, and those unscripted moments often result in big gains. That chemistry should only get better with another offseason together.

Red zone work is another area where Worthy can add value. His speed creates mismatches against linebackers and safeties in tight spaces. The Chiefs were already one of the league’s best red zone offenses, so more opportunities should come his way.

2025 Fantasy Value

Worthy’s current ADP has him going as the WR26 overall, which feels about right considering the uncertainty. But there’s massive upside if things break right. The first six games without Rice give him a chance to cement himself as a fantasy WR2 with WR1 weeks mixed in.

His speed alone gives him a ceiling that most receivers at his draft position can’t match. One big play can salvage a fantasy week, and Worthy has shown he can deliver those explosive performances when needed.

The risk is obvious: if Rice comes back and dominates targets like he did early last season, Worthy could slide back into a boom-or-bust role. But his late-season performance suggests the Chiefs view him as more than just a gadget player.

Dynasty managers should definitely be buying if they can get him at a reasonable price. His trajectory is pointing up, and he’s only going to get better with experience in this system.