World Cup 2026 Match Schedule Coming Soon!

Match schedule details will be shared during a special live programme airing on TSN, CTV and RDS platforms in Canada, Televisa in Mexico, and FOX and Telemundo in the USA. FIFA’s digital and social platforms, which includes FIFA+, will also provide extensive coverage of the event for fans around the world. Further channel and streaming information will be published ahead of the event.

Host Cities

The announcement that the final will be played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (also known as Jerry World) has already been widely reported by various media outlets. The host city allocations for the 104 matches of the expanded tournament in 2026 will be announced during a special programme. The broadcast will also reveal the location of the tournament’s opening matches in Canada, Mexico and the USA, as well as the group stage locations for each host country’s national team.

FIFA World Cup 2026 will welcome millions of fans to 16 world-class venues across Canada, Mexico and the USA: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.



Canada will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2026, nearly 40 years after it first started hosting FIFA events and 11 years after the country welcomed the world to one of the most successful FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments ever in 2015. Mexico will become the first nation to stage the FIFA World Cup for a third time, as the country previously hosted unforgettable editions in 1970 and 1986. Meanwhile, 2026 will mark the second time that the US men’s national team will walk out for FIFA World Cup matches on home soil, with the 1994 tournament across the USA living long in the memories of football fans.



