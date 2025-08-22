World Cup 2026: Format, Dates, Broadcasters & Preview

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be the most expansive international football tournament ever staged.

FIFA have increased the number of teams from 32 to 48, thus guaranteeing that the World Cup will garner even more interest from across the club.

Read on as we look the format, dates and broadcasters for the 2026 World Cup, before assessing which teams are most likely to lift the trophy.