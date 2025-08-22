World Cup 2026: Format, Dates, Broadcasters & Preview

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be the most expansive international football tournament ever staged.
FIFA have increased the number of teams from 32 to 48, thus guaranteeing that the World Cup will garner even more interest from across the club.
Read on as we look the format, dates and broadcasters for the 2026 World Cup, before assessing which teams are most likely to lift the trophy.
World Cup 2026 – Format
The 2026 World Cup features 12 groups of four teams. The top two sides from each section progress to the knockout phase, alongside the eight best third-placed teams.
The tournament becomes a straight knockout from this point. Knockout games are played to a finish, with extra time and penalties used to determine the outcome where necessary.
World Cup 2026 – Dates
The 2026 World Cup runs from June 11 until July 19. The full schedule is as follows:
- Group stage – June 11-27
- Round of 32 – June 28 – July 3
- Round of 16 – July 4-7
- Quarter-finals – July 9-11
- Semi-finals – July 14-15
- Third place play-off – July 18
- Final – July 19
World Cup 2026 – Broadcasters
Fans will be clamouring to find reliable World Cup live streams next summer. FIFA has awarded broadcast rights for the tournament to the following companies:
- Albania – TV Klan
- Andorra – M6
- Argentina – Argentina TV, TyC Sports
- Austria – ORF
- Australia – SBS
- Bolivia – Red Uno, Unitel
- Bosnia & Herzegovina – Arena Sport
- Brazil – Grupo Globo, Caze TV
- Bulgaria – BNT
- Canada – Bell Media
- Chile – Chilevision
- Colombia – Caracol Television, RCN Television
- Costa Rica – Teletica
- Croatia – HRT
- Czechia– CT
- Denmark – DR, TV2
- Ecuador – Teleamazonas
- El Salvador – TCS
- Europe – EBU
- Finland – YLE, MTV
- France – M6
- Germany – Deutsche Telekom
- Guatemala – Chapin TV
- Honduras – Televicentro
- Hungary – MTVA
- Kazakhstan – Saran Media
- Kyrgyzstan – Normaden Media
- Korea – JTBC
- Latin America – Vrio Corporation
- MENA – beIN Sports
- Mexico – TelevisaUnivision
- Mongolia – MME
- Montenegro – Arena Sport
- Netherlands – NOS
- Nicaragua – Televideo
- North Macedonia – Arena Sport
- Norway – NRK, TV2
- Panama – RPC, TVN
- Paraguay – TyC Sports
- Peru – America Television
- Poland – TVP
- Romania – Antena 1
- Russia – Match TV
- Serbia – Arena Sport
- Slovakia – TV JOJ
- Slovenia – Arena Sport
- Spain – Mediapro, RTVE
- Sub-Saharan Africa – New World TV, SuperSport
- Sweden – SVT, TV4
- Switzerland – SRG SSR
- Taiwan – ELTA
- Turkey – TRT
- Turkmenistan – Quest Media
- Tajikistan – Saran Media
- United Kingdom – BBC, ITV
- United States – FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Uzbekistan – Zo’r TV
- Venezuela – Televen
World Cup 2026 – Preview
The previous edition in Qatar was the richest and most-hyped World Cup ever staged, but the 2026 tournament should fire football into another stratosphere.
Five-time winners Brazil will be a popular pick with sports bettors after appointing legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti to guide the team.
Ancelotti’s track record of success in club football should make Brazil a force to be reckoned with next summer and they are fancied to make a deep run at the tournament.
Argentina could be a big threat to Brazil as they strive to lift the trophy for the second successive time. With Lionel Messi in their team, they will be tough to beat.
Germany, Italy and Portugal will also expect to be competitive, but Europe’s best chance of winning the World Cup likely rests between France and Spain.
France finished runners-up in 2022 and their talented squad will be desperate to go one better. However, Spain are strongly fancied to come out on top.
They were brilliant on their way to winning the 2024 European Championship and look a good bet to add the World Cup to their trophy haul.