World Cup 2022 Round of 16 serves up Surprises

The knockout stages finally gave up their first real upset as Morocco defeated Spain. They took the long way home to do it, sending one of the competition favourites out on penalties.

Upset though it was, it was also predictable in its way. We had seen Spain lose in precisely the same fashion to Japan at the end of the group stage just a few days ago. Pass, pass, pass, pass, then eventually fail to score. Morocco, defensively as sound as pretty well any team in the tournament, must have soaked up the video of that game just as well as they soaked up the Spanish attacks.

Scoring goals of their own is something that Morocco do not excel in. But when you get to the knockout stage, that need not be a problem as long as you can keep a clean sheet. They took the game all the way to penalties with barely a scare along the way, bar Sarabia’s shot, which clipped the post after 123 minutes.

Spain Miss Three Penalties

When it came to the spot kicks, you might have thought that Spain’s technically gifted players, who had again put together well over 1,000 passes in the game, would have been the favourites. Yet they produced three penalties so inept that they made Japan’s from yesterday look convincing. Possibly, they thought the aim was to pass to Bono in the Moroccan goal, which certainly gave Morocco the edge in the shootout. Sorry!

For Spain, perhaps every bit as much as earlier casualties such as Germany, this result would lead to some dark nights of the soul. They were the nation that revolutionised the game with tiki-taka a decade and a half ago. Now they must question whether their unquestioning devotion to possession had gone from being a lethal weapon to a fatal fetish. What shall it profit a team if they shall keep the ball for the whole game and still lose? It was a method ingrained in their footballing culture, but perhaps it was time for change?

How far could Morocco go?

For Morocco, into the World Cup’s last eight for the first time, the question was how much further could they go? They had something of the Greece of the 2004 Euros about them. They were indomitable in defence, organised, determined, gutsy. They were the polar opposite of the way South Korea set up against Brazil. But not only did they avoid humiliation, they won the game. Unlike the Euros, the World Cup has never had a real outlier as its winner. It seems highly unlikely that Morocco might be the side that changes that, but it has to happen sometime…